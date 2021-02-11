 

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 to Allow Stockholders More Time to Vote

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 18:38  |  95   |   |   

  • Approximately 99.9% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the ChargePoint Transaction
  • Stockholders as of the Close of Business on December 16, 2020 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them
  • Vote Today to Avoid Further Delay to the Closing of the Business Combination

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) today announced that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time (the “Special Meeting”), to allow for more time for stockholders to vote their shares to reach the required quorum and approve the required proposals. The Special Meeting is being held to consider the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Switchback and ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”), and the related proposals, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). The Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021.

Switchback has received overwhelming support for the Business Combination. At the time the Special Meeting was convened, approximately 99.9% of the proxies received had been voted in favor of the transaction. However, since holders of approximately 45% of the outstanding shares submitted proxies to vote, the necessary quorum of a majority of the outstanding shares was not present. Switchback requests that any investor who held shares of stock in Switchback as of the close of business on December 16, 2020 and has not yet voted do so as soon as possible in order to avoid additional delays.

  • If you owned Switchback (NYSE: SBE) stock as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you are urged to vote as soon as possible.
  • Switchback needs additional votes by stockholders of record to reach the required quorum for the Special Meeting.
  • If you were a Switchback stockholder as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.
  • Electronic voting platforms are open for voting.  You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.
  • ChargePoint, Inc. is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with the market’s most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. Following the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will be renamed ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will have more than $600 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund operations, support growth, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Switchback urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Switchback’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email at sbe.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 to Allow Stockholders More Time to Vote Approximately 99.9% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the ChargePoint TransactionStockholders as of the Close of Business on December 16, 2020 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own ThemVote Today to Avoid Further Delay to the Closing …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Spineway Expansion in Asia
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Kinross provides update on development projects and full-year 2020 exploration results
MicroVision, Inc. Announces Progress on its Automotive Long Range Lidar A-Sample
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
DUE TO OVERWHELMING SUPPORT FROM THE DOGECOIN COMMUNITY, KRONOS WILL MANUFACTURE ONE THOUSAND OF ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02:37 Uhr
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.
10.02.21
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Encourages Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business Combination with ChargePoint, Inc.