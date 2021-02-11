Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Adjourns Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 to Allow Stockholders More Time to Vote

Approximately 99.9% of Proxies Have Voted in Favor of the ChargePoint Transaction

Stockholders as of the Close of Business on December 16, 2020 Should Vote Their Shares Even if They No Longer Own Them

Vote Today to Avoid Further Delay to the Closing of the Business Combination

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: SBE) (“Switchback”) today announced that it convened and then adjourned, without conducting any other business, its virtual Special Meeting of Stockholders to February 25, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., Eastern time (the “Special Meeting”), to allow for more time for stockholders to vote their shares to reach the required quorum and approve the required proposals. The Special Meeting is being held to consider the proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”) between Switchback and ChargePoint, Inc. (“ChargePoint”), and the related proposals, as described in Switchback’s definitive proxy statement/prospectus/consent solicitation statement, dated January 8, 2021 (the “Registration Statement”). The Special Meeting will be held via live webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/switchbackenergy/sm2021.

Switchback has received overwhelming support for the Business Combination. At the time the Special Meeting was convened, approximately 99.9% of the proxies received had been voted in favor of the transaction. However, since holders of approximately 45% of the outstanding shares submitted proxies to vote, the necessary quorum of a majority of the outstanding shares was not present. Switchback requests that any investor who held shares of stock in Switchback as of the close of business on December 16, 2020 and has not yet voted do so as soon as possible in order to avoid additional delays.

If you owned Switchback (NYSE: SBE) stock as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you are urged to vote as soon as possible.

Switchback needs additional votes by stockholders of record to reach the required quorum for the Special Meeting.

If you were a Switchback stockholder as of the close of business on December 16, 2020, you can vote or receive assistance in voting by calling Morrow Sodali LLC, Switchback’s proxy solicitor, toll-free at (877) 787-9239.

Electronic voting platforms are open for voting. You may vote electronically by following the instructions provided by your broker, bank or other nominee.

ChargePoint, Inc. is one of the world’s largest electric vehicle (“EV”) charging networks with the market’s most complete portfolio of charging solutions available today. Following the closing of the Business Combination, it is expected that the combined company will be renamed ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. and will have more than $600 million of cash on its balance sheet to fund operations, support growth, repay debt and for general corporate purposes.

Switchback urges its stockholders who have not voted to do so as soon as possible. If you have any questions regarding the Special Meeting or need assistance voting your shares, please contact Switchback’s proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali LLC, toll-free at (877) 787-9239 or by email at sbe.info@investor.morrowsodali.com.