 

DGAP-News BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

11.02.2021
11.02.2021, 18:45   

DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

11.02.2021 / 18:45
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BP p.l.c.

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name Bernard Looney
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer / Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name BP p.l.c.
b) LEI 213800LH1BZH3DI6G760
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code 		Ordinary shares of $0.25

GB0007980591
b) Nature of the transaction Shares acquired through participation in the BP ShareMatch UK Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s)

Volume(s)

£2.597

120
d) Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total 		120

£2.597

£311.64
e) Date of the transaction 10 February 2021
f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue
 

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange.


11.02.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

1167857  11.02.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1167857&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet

Disclaimer

BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or persons closely associated

