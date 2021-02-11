 

John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021   

The United States Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John F. Kerry will address delegates at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021, to be held virtually March 1-5.

The first-ever Principal to sit on the U.S. National Security Council entirely dedicated to climate change, Mr. Kerry previously served as the 68th U.S. Secretary of State and as a U.S. Senator representing Massachusetts.

Sec. Kerry will join the world’s energy industry leaders, experts, government officials and policymakers, as well as leaders from the technology, financial and industrial communities addressing this year’s conference.

CERAWeek 2021: The New Map: Energy, Climate and Charting the Future will examine a new global map being shaped by dramatic shifts in energy and geopolitics—a map defined by changing policies, technology, alliances, geopolitics, and possibly collisions in global commerce and politics.

Inspired by the new book, The New Map: Energy, Climate and the Clash of Nations by IHS Markit Vice Chairman and CERAWeek Chairman Daniel Yergin, the conference program will focus on key themes related to Energy Transition; Geopolitics, Economics and Markets; Investment and Financing; Technology and Innovation; Mobility and the Future Workforce.

2021 marks the 39th edition of the conference and is the first time that it will be an all-virtual event. The conference is produced by IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions.

“We are pleased to welcome Secretary Kerry among the distinguished speakers at CERAWeek 2021,” said Daniel Yergin, conference chair and vice chairman of IHS Markit. “Through his distinguished career in public service in the U.S. Senate, as U.S. Secretary of State and now as the Biden Administration’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, his unique knowledge and experience at the intersection of public policy, international diplomacy and energy is a very significant and most timely addition to the important dialogues taking place at this year’s conference.”

CERAWeek 2021 and the related Innovation Agora will feature more than 245 speakers from 29 countries.

Speakers will include (partial list):

  • Bill Gates – co-chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and founder, Breakthrough Energy
  • Amin Nasser – president and CEO, Saudi Aramco
  • Bernard Looney – group chief executive, BP
  • Ben van Beurden – CEO, Royal Dutch Shell
  • Patrick Pouyanné – chairman and CEO, TOTAL SE
  • Ryan Lance – chairman and CEO, ConocoPhillips
  • Vicki Hollub – president and CEO, Occidental Petroleum
  • Mike Wirth – chairman of the board and CEO, Chevron
  • H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo – secretary general, OPEC
  • Gina McCarthy – national climate advisor, The White House
  • Hon. Joe Manchin – chairman, U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, U.S. Senator, State of West Virginia
  • Hon. Daniel Sullivan – U.S. Senator, State of Alaska
  • Lynn J. Good – chairman, president and CEO, Duke Energy
  • Noubar Afeyan – co-founder and chairman, Moderna
  • Pratima Rangarajan – CEO, OGCI Climate Investments
  • Hon. Tina Bru, minister of petroleum and energy, Norway
  • Hon. Sylvester Turner – mayor, City of Houston
  • Susan Hockfield – president emerita and professor of neuroscience, MIT
  • Walter Isaacson – author and professor of history, Tulane University
  • Allison Herren Lee – acting chair, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Sunita Narain – director general, Centre for Science and Environment
  • Ben Fowke – chairman of the board, president and CEO, Xcel Energy
  • Nick Akins – chairman, president and CEO, AEP
  • Ignacio S. Galán – chairman and CEO, Iberdrola S.A.

Visit www.ceraweek.com for a complete list of speakers and the most up-to-date program information (subject to change).

