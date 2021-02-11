 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment

One Million Connected Devices Now is the latest effort from the Take on Race Coalition – a group P&G developed in partnership with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion. Partners Dell Technologies, Intel, Dow Jones, Fidelity, Microsoft Corp, PNC Bank, PolicyLink, Walmart, and Comcast have joined P&G in Phase One of the initiative that has raised $25 million towards devices, and the companies invite others to become involved in helping address the digital divide.

Today, a nationwide coalition led by Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) announced $25 million in investments towards a goal to put one million connected devices in the hands of students without access to the basic tools needed to engage in digital learning, a need that’s been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic has exacerbated inequality for communities of color, particularly in education. Like many others, we know the time is now to step up and limit the long-term impacts of these short-term challenges,” said David Taylor, Chairman of the Board, President and Chief Executive Officer, Procter & Gamble. “The spirit of collaboration demonstrated by the partners supporting One Million Connected Devices Now illustrates what is possible when we come together with focused actions towards our most pressing societal challenges. We have much more to do, but I’m encouraged by the response to-date and the potential for even greater impact.”

To scale, distribute, and drive enduring impact in communities across America, the Coalition has formed strategic partnerships with local organizations experienced in connecting students, families and communities. Community partners include Harlem Children’s Zone, StriveTogether, and INROADS. Harlem Children’s Zone – a New York-based nonprofit which reaches more than 22,500 children and families will scale and execute the One Million Connected Devices Now effort to better serve students nationwide. The Coalition’s partnership with StriveTogether – a national network of nearly 70 communities dedicated to dismantling the cycle of inequitable outcomes for youth – will expand the reach of One Million Connected Devices Now across its network in Phase Two. INROADS, an organization focused on career development for minority youth, will assist in identifying students in need of devices as well as provide recipients across the country with opportunities for training and career development through its College Links and Leadership Development Academy programs.