 

Siemens Government Technologies Chosen for Electronic Security System Maintenance & Services on Florida’s Space Coast

Siemens Government Technologies (SGT), Inc. – the federally-focused U.S. arm of technology powerhouse Siemens – has been awarded an initial task order for a contract valued up to $21 million by the U.S. Army Engineering and Support Center, Huntsville, for electronic security maintenance and support of vital operations conducted by the Space Force 45th Space Wing on Florida’s Space Coast. Utilizing the Army Corps of Engineers’ Utility Monitoring and Control Systems fifth generation (UMCS V) contracting vehicle, SGT will leverage smart infrastructure expertise to provide maintenance and support for electronic security systems in support of orbital vehicle launches and range operations at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station (CCAFS), Patrick Air Force Base (PAFB) and Kennedy Space Center.

The 45th Space Wing has a distinguished history and legacy dating back to the 1940s. As one of two space launch wings for the U.S. Space Force, the 45th Space Wing provides support for NASA, the Air Force’s Technical Applications Center and 920th Rescue Wing and the Naval Ordnance Test Unit. Taken as a whole, these organizations are ultimately responsible for U.S. national interests in space exploration, strategic defense and deterrence missions.

“Our team at the Cape has more than 49 years of collective experience in supporting the unique needs of our Space Force customer for fire and electronic security, with thorough knowledge of the systems installed for safe, secure and reliable operations,” said Tina Dolph, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies. “We look forward to meeting our customers’ highest expectations for new efficiencies without compromise for safety or security, and, we have just the team in place to support the pioneering men and women who are defining our future in Space security, science and exploration.”

SGT has an established track record of applying Siemens’ deep portfolio of building automation, utility monitoring and control systems and enhanced security systems at military installations around the world. In November 2019, SGT was selected as one of 14 companies qualified to participate on the UMCS V contract vehicle – a seven-year, multiple award contract with a $1.2 billion ceiling. Under UMCS V, SGT delivers a range of services inclusive of heating, ventilation, chiller/boiler controls, utility metering, automated controls, as well as fire alarm, protection and electronic security.

About Siemens Government Technologies

Siemens Government Technologies is the wholly-owned, cleared U.S. subsidiary of Siemens Corporation whose mission it is to secure and modernize the largest infrastructure in the world, the U.S. Federal Government. It does so by being the leading integrator of Siemens’ innovative products, technologies, software and services in the areas of digital engineering and modeling, efficient and resilient energy solutions, and smart infrastructure modernization.

About Siemens

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.



