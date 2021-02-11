JetBlue Marks Airline’s 21st Anniversary with First Flights in Miami and Key West, Fla. as Part of Latest Targeted Growth Plan

“Florida has always played a key role in JetBlue’s success story and that continues today – on our 21 st anniversary – as we introduce our low fares and award-winning service to Miami and Key West,” said Andrea Lusso, vice president network planning, JetBlue. “Together these new destinations offer customers more choices, diversify our flying and enhance JetBlue’s broader presence in South Florida.”

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced the start of new service in Miami and Key West, Fla. with the airline’s first flights arriving in each city earlier today. The move brings JetBlue’s award-winning service and low fares to more travelers in South Florida and introduces new markets to customer bases in the Northeast and on the West Coast.

JetBlue now operates daily nonstop service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR), Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Service between Miami and the Northeast cities operate throughout the day with convenient departure times in each direction. Flights between Miami and Los Angeles feature JetBlue’s award-winning Mint premium service for the cross-country route.

“Welcoming JetBlue, one of the world’s leading low-cost carriers and busiest airlines overall, to our network is truly a landmark event in our airport’s history, and we thank them for making this substantial commitment to MIA and Miami-Dade County,” said Lester Sola, MIA Director and CEO. “Today also would not be possible without the ongoing support of Mayor Levine Cava, our Board of County Commissioners, and the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau. We look forward to receiving JetBlue’s 14 daily flights and the sizable economic impact that they will bring to our community.”

Miami International Airport was the busiest airport in the U.S. not served by JetBlue. New service will further expand JetBlue’s presence in Florida, advance the airline’s focus city growth strategies in the Northeast and on the West Coast and introduce a new, high-demand market to JetBlue’s large customer bases in New York, Boston and Los Angeles. At the same time, Miami service builds on the strengths of the airline’s Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) focus city and service at Palm Beach International Airport (PBI) to reach more customers in South Florida.