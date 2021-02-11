JetBlue Announces Leadership Appointments

Jayne O’Brien is JetBlue’s head of marketing and loyalty, responsible for the airline’s brand, marketing and advertising, e-commerce, TrueBlue loyalty program, as well as its highly awarded onboard product.

JetBlue (NASDAQ: JBLU) today announced several leadership appointments, which began rolling out last year, as the company fills key roles to help manage the airline through the recovery from coronavirus by generating customer demand, maintaining its cost performance, and running a safe and efficient operation.

She brings a wealth of global travel and marketing experience to JetBlue. She previously served as senior vice president of global brands at Intercontinental Hotel Group; managing director, USA for Scenic – Luxury Cruises & Tours; and chief marketing officer for Dubai Properties Group, part of Dubai Holding. Her professional background also includes extensive airline industry experience from an 18-year career with British Airways in a number of operations and marketing leadership positions in the Americas and Europe, culminating in the role of Head of Global Brand & UK Marketing.

“As we think about the future of JetBlue in this transformed environment for aviation and our company, this leadership role is more critical than ever,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s president and chief operating officer. “How we rebuild, differentiate and position ourselves, and drive customer loyalty and demand, and continue to accelerate our digital first approach, will be key to our recovery and succeeding in the next chapter for JetBlue.”

Whitnee Hawthorne has been promoted to vice president, customer support. She succeeds Frankie Littleford, one of JetBlue’s founding leaders, who retired after 21 years with JetBlue.

Whitnee most recently served as JetBlue’s director, strategic execution technology, and played a central role in developing the company’s IT strategy, deepening business partnerships, and streamlining processes. She brings extensive strategic and industry experience in loyalty marketing and CEX.

“This is a pivotal time for JetBlue as we evolve how we serve our Customers, the offerings and products we provide, and the tools and technology we use to do so,” said Ian Deason, JetBlue’s head of customer experience. “With Whitnee’s deep digital experience combined with her servant leadership in line with our culture, vision, mission, and values, she is an ideal leader to strengthen and evolve our Customer Support team.”