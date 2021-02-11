CGE Energy Positions Its Subsidiary, Aradatum, For Future Growth

The rationale for the issuance is to better enable CGE Energy to transfer these Aradatum Shares proportionally to CGEI Shareholders when Aradatum is officially spun-out. After the spin-out, Aradatum will be free to pursue its own stock listing. This action rewards CGEI Shareholders with an opportunity to participate in the future growth of Aradatum.

BRIGHTON, Mich, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGE Energy, Inc. ( OTCPink: CGEI ) has taken a strategic step towards the future growth of its subsidiary, Aradatum, Inc. Aradatum has issued 60,000,000 (sixty million) Aradatum Common Shares to its parent, CGE Energy.

Bryan Zaplitny, President of CGE Energy said, "We wanted to take this strategic step now to position Aradatum for future growth and spin-out from CGE. This move enables Aradatum to attract the capital it needs to scale manufacturing and install its self-powered telecommunication infrastructure products."

About CGE Energy, Inc.

CGE Energy, Inc. , and its wholly-owned subsidiary Clean Green Energy, Inc., is a developer of long-term energy projects and self-powered infrastructure which solve the unique energy challenges of their commercial, municipal and nonprofit customers. The Company provides both services and products that enable its customers to reduce their energy consumption; lower their upfront, operating and maintenance costs; and realize environmental benefits. http://www.cgeenergy.com/.

About Aradatum, Inc.

Aradatum is a technology company that provides the keys to ubiquitous wireless connectivity. Aradatum puts the infrastructure in place to solve geographic and power challenges that have limited the reach of next-generation wireless networks, offering a simple way to provide secure and instantaneous communication for telecommunications and network infrastructure equipment running advanced applications for 5G, private networks, and edge computing. Aradatum, Inc. is a subsidiary CGE Energy, Inc . www.aradatum.com

