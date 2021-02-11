STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (“Patriot”) (NASDAQ: PNBK ), the parent company of Patriot Bank, N.A. (the “Bank”), today announced it has appointed a seasoned credit administrator, Patrick Trombly, as its Senior Vice President and Deputy Chief Credit Officer.



Mr. Trombly most recently served as Senior Vice President - Commercial Lending at Axos Bank and previously held the position of Senior Vice President - Commercial Credit for City National Bank and Citibank. Mr. Trombly brings a rich and diverse experience in community bank credit and lending. Mr. Trombly holds an undergraduate degree from Holy Cross and a Juris Doctor from Suffolk Law School. “I’m very pleased that Patrick Trombly has joined Patriot as Senior Vice President, Deputy Chief Credit Officer. As a banking executive within the credit field overseeing credit culture and workouts, Patrick brings substantial expertise and value that will benefit Patriot Bank, our customers, and shareholders,” commented Patriot Bank President and CEO Robert Russell. “As we navigate through these unprecedented times it is important to have strong teams to effectively support the Bank’s efforts and stay close to the needs of our customers.”