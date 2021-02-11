 

Graco Announces New Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 20:00  |  30   |   |   

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the launch of its Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve. Designed for dispensing two-component foaming urethanes and silicones, the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve provides uniform and consistent blending of difficult to dispense materials for various applications. This valve is especially applicable to emerging applications in electric vehicle (EV) battery such as foam encapsulation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005813/en/

Foaming urethane dispense for EV battery encapsulation with Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve and integrated PR70 metering system. (Photo: Business Wire)

Foaming urethane dispense for EV battery encapsulation with Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve and integrated PR70 metering system. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to launch the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve because it is a capable and economical solution for many two-component dispensing applications,” says Matt Bergman, Global Sealant and Adhesive Equipment Business Manager for Graco’s Applied Fluid Technologies Division. “The simple design, coupled with Graco’s technical excellence and known quality, makes this valve a valuable addition to our meter, mix and dispense equipment lineup. With Graco’s proven complete solution and key relationships with material suppliers, the valve is already an integral part of the dispensing process for several battery manufacturers.”

The Voltex valve is built to handle foaming urethanes and silicones that are notoriously difficult to work with because of their fast reactivity and expanding nature. These challenges put increased importance on the dispensing process and equipment to prevent poorly mixed material and subsequent maintenance and downtime. The Voltex valve is built with durable seals and check valves, disposable mixing elements, a reliable servo-electric motor and innovative error detection technology to combat these challenges.

For a complete dispensing package, the Voltex valve’s flexible design seamlessly integrates with Graco’s EFR, PR70 and HFR metering systems. With precision control at every corner of the meter, mix and dispense process, this complete dispensing solution meets the needs of many emerging market applications. From filter sealing and automotive bonding to appliance gasketing and battery potting, the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve is a robust solution capable of handling the most challenging material and application demands.

For more information on the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve or to contact your local Graco distributor, go to www.graco.com/voltex.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Graco Announces New Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG), a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the launch of its Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve. Designed for dispensing two-component foaming urethanes and silicones, the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve provides uniform and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
Lineas Chooses Hewlett Packard Enterprise to Transform Freight Operations and Support Business ...
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.02.21
Graco Finalizes Purchase of Land in Dayton, Minnesota
25.01.21
Graco Reports Record Quarterly Sales and Operating Earnings
21.01.21
Graco Launches Highest-Powered Electrostatic Airless Disinfectant Sprayer
18.01.21
Graco Launches Intelligent Control for Pneumatic Pumps and Agitators