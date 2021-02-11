Graco Announces New Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) , a leading manufacturer of fluid handling equipment, announces the launch of its Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve. Designed for dispensing two-component foaming urethanes and silicones, the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve provides uniform and consistent blending of difficult to dispense materials for various applications. This valve is especially applicable to emerging applications in electric vehicle (EV) battery such as foam encapsulation.

Foaming urethane dispense for EV battery encapsulation with Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve and integrated PR70 metering system. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to launch the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve because it is a capable and economical solution for many two-component dispensing applications,” says Matt Bergman, Global Sealant and Adhesive Equipment Business Manager for Graco’s Applied Fluid Technologies Division. “The simple design, coupled with Graco’s technical excellence and known quality, makes this valve a valuable addition to our meter, mix and dispense equipment lineup. With Graco’s proven complete solution and key relationships with material suppliers, the valve is already an integral part of the dispensing process for several battery manufacturers.”

The Voltex valve is built to handle foaming urethanes and silicones that are notoriously difficult to work with because of their fast reactivity and expanding nature. These challenges put increased importance on the dispensing process and equipment to prevent poorly mixed material and subsequent maintenance and downtime. The Voltex valve is built with durable seals and check valves, disposable mixing elements, a reliable servo-electric motor and innovative error detection technology to combat these challenges.

For a complete dispensing package, the Voltex valve’s flexible design seamlessly integrates with Graco’s EFR, PR70 and HFR metering systems. With precision control at every corner of the meter, mix and dispense process, this complete dispensing solution meets the needs of many emerging market applications. From filter sealing and automotive bonding to appliance gasketing and battery potting, the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve is a robust solution capable of handling the most challenging material and application demands.

For more information on the Voltex Dynamic Mix Valve or to contact your local Graco distributor, go to www.graco.com/voltex.

ABOUT GRACO

Graco Inc. supplies technology and expertise for the management of fluids and coatings in both industrial and commercial applications. It designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. A recognized leader in its specialties, Minneapolis-based Graco serves customers around the world in the manufacturing, processing, construction and maintenance industries. For additional information about Graco Inc., please visit us at www.graco.com.

