Revised Results of the Global Tender Offer Launched by Rallye on Its Unsecured Debt

Subject to the fulfillment of the conditions precedent set out below:

Further to the press release published by Rallye (Paris:RAL) this morning in relation with the results of the global tender offer on its unsecured debt launched on 22 January 2021 (the “ Tender Offer ”) (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021), Rallye announces tonight the revised results of its Tender Offer.

Rallye will acquire a total amount of unsecured debt of approximately € 195.4m for a total repurchase price of approximately € 39.1m reducing the total amount of its unsecured debt by approximately € 156.3m ; and

the total amount of unsecured debt purchased under the Tender Offer is allocated between the various instruments according to the breakdown set out in the Annex.

It is furthermore reminded that completion of the Tender Offer is, inter alia, subject to (i) the approval by the Paris Commercial Court of the amendment to the Rallye’s safeguard plan in order to authorize the effective completion of the Tender Offer and the setting up of the financing of the Tender Offer (see Rallye’s press release dated 22 January 2021) and (ii) the availability of the proceeds of the new financing.

In the coming days, Rallye will file a request with the Paris Commercial Court to amend its safeguard plan.

As an indication, it is anticipated that the settlement of the Tender Offer will occur at the beginning of April 2021.

Distribution of this document in some jurisdictions may be restricted by law. Those in possession of this document are required to obtain information themselves and to comply with all legal and regulatory restrictions.

Annex

Breakdown of Rallye’s unsecured debt acquired under the Tender Offer