 

OS Maps launches in Australia to help people to get outside

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A first of its kind, Ordnance Survey (Great Britain's mapping agency) has launched its popular walking and cycling app, OS Maps, in Australia.

Australia is the first nation outside Britain to have access to OS Maps. The new app's accurate mapping and routes will help people to explore more and create their own adventures on and off the beaten track.

Alongside detailed mapping, the app's 3D features help outdoor lovers plan and navigate routes that are convenient, accessible and safe, whether hiking, walking, cycling or running.

Developed by Ordnance Survey, OS Maps utilises cutting-edge technology and 230 years of mapping expertise. For five years, the multi award-winning app has been helping millions of Britons to get outside, helping them keep physically and mentally active.

Free to download, its premium subscription service provides unlimited access to detailed mapping, routes and features.

With OS Maps, users can:

  • Explore a variety of map layers including detailed Australian topographic maps, aerial imagery and detailed street level mapping.
  • View thousands of features including footpaths and trails and feature names such as hills and points of interest.
  • Discover thousands of ready-made routes and create new routes.
  • Download maps and routes to phones to use later outdoors even without mobile signal.
  • Visualise routes in 3D and fly-through a route to understand the terrain and difficulty level before leaving home.
  • Operate across all devices - seamless sync between desktop, tablet and mobile.
  • Share routes and experiences with friends and family to discover the outdoors together.

Nick Giles, Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure, said:

"We are delighted to be launching OS Maps in Australia. We know how passionate Australians are about the outdoors and that the country is packed with amazing features for people to explore.

"OS Maps has detailed mapping, routes, tools and features to help people discover new adventures. It's perfect for walkers, runners and cyclists of all abilities and great for ensuing people stay safe, have the best possible experience and can find their way back again!"

Australia has become the first nation outside of Britain to have full access to OS Maps. During 2021 OS Maps will continue a rollout to other nations including New Zealand, Canada and the USA.

Helping Great Britain to get outside

OS Maps is Britain's most popular navigation app with over 3.5 million users, providing access to 4 million routes covering 30 million miles. During the UK lockdowns for the Covid-19 pandemic, OS Maps become a vital tool in helping people to discover walks and greenspaces in their neighbourhoods. During 2020 the app saw a 78% increase in subscribers with local searches of greenspace and urban cycle networks increasing by over 1,000%.

The new app is available on both android and iOS to download through App Stores. To support the launch of OS Maps in Australia, users can take advantage of a free 1-month trial of the premium subscription service. For more info, visit OSMaps.com.



