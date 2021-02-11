 

Colliers Named one of America’s Best Large Employers of 2021

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today that it has been named to Forbes’ 2021 list of America’s Best Large Employers. The list recognizes employee satisfaction across 500 large companies.

“We are honored to be recognized by Forbes as one of America’s Best Large Employers,” said Gil Borok, Colliers President & CEO | U.S. “We are proud and appreciative of the enterprising work our people do to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations and accelerate their success.”

America’s Best Large Employers were selected based on an independent survey where 50,000 employees in 25 different industries working for companies with at least 1,000 people employed in their U.S. locations were asked open-ended questions regarding their employer. The evaluation was based on both direct and indirect recommendations.

“This recognition is a testament that our Colliers culture allows our people to invest in relationships to deliver enduring value, cultivates the ambition and differences each of them has to offer and drives our collective success,” said Kerris Hougardy, Colliers Vice President of People Services | North America.

About Colliers International Group Inc.

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 67 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.

 




