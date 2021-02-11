Adara Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of $115 Million Initial Public Offering

Adara Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), a newly incorporated blank check company, today announced that it closed its initial public offering of 11,500,000 units, including 1,500,000 sold pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at $10.00 per unit. Total gross proceeds from the offering were $115,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses. The Company’s units are listed on the NYSE American stock exchange (“NYSE American”) and began trading under the ticker symbol “ADRA.U” on February 9, 2021.

The Company is led by its Chairman, Thomas Finke (former Chairman and CEO of Barings LLC), its CEO and director, Martin A. Sumichrast (Co-CEO of cbdMD, Inc.), and its director, W. Tom Donaldson (founder of Blystone & Donaldson). In addition to Messrs. Finke, Sumichrast and Donaldson, the Company’s Board of Directors also includes Frank Quintero, Dylan Glenn and Beatriz Acevedo-Greiff.

Each unit consists of one share of the Company’s Class A common stock and one-half of one redeemable warrant, each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one share of Class A common stock at a price of $11.50 per share. Only whole warrants are exercisable and will trade. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, shares of the Class A common stock and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE American under the symbols “ADRA” and “ADRA.WS,” respectively. The Company was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its search for a target business operating in the consumer products and related industries.

ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., acted as sole book-running manager.

