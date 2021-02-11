Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.) | 11.02.2021, 21:02 | 14 | 0 | 0 11.02.2021, 21:02 | Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021. About Motorola Solutions Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005867/en/



Diesen Artikel teilen Wertpapier

Motorola Solutions Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer