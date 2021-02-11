 

Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 21:02  |  14   |   |   

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2021.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, command center software and video security & analytics, bolstered by managed & support services, make cities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: MSI) today announced that its board of directors has approved a regular quarterly dividend of 71 cents per share. The next quarterly dividend will be payable in cash on April 15, 2021, to shareholders of record at the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Mogo Announces Strategic Investment in Coinsquare, Canada’s Leading Digital Asset Trading ...
Titel
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
MDH Acquisition Corp. Announces Closing of Upsized $276 Million Initial Public Offering Including ...
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16:00 Uhr
Motorola Solutions Enables Police Transparency with Access to Body-Worn Camera Technology
09.02.21
Investition in Digitalisierung: Bundeswehr beauftragt Motorola Solutions mit der Erneuerung der sicherheitskritischen, verlegefähigen Kummunikationsnetze
09.02.21
German Armed Forces Order Deployable Mission-Critical Communication Networks from Motorola Solutions to Drive Greater Digitization
08.02.21
Motorola Solutions Combines AI Capabilities with a Network Video Recorder to Present an All-in-One Solution
04.02.21
Motorola Solutions Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Financial Results
02.02.21
Motorola Solutions Recognized on Fortune’s ‘World's Most Admired Companies’ List
28.01.21
The Motorola Solutions Foundation Releases 2020 Global Giving Highlights
26.01.21
Businesses Gain Unparalleled Collaboration and Productivity With Motorola Solutions’ New Smart Radio
22.01.21
Motorola Solutions to Issue Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Earnings Results on Feb. 4
13.01.21
Peel Regional Police Selects Motorola Solutions' Integrated Software and Video Solutions to Help Keep Communities Safe

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
24.01.21
1
Business model, moat, quasi-monopoly