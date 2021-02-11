Energy Transfer Announces Expanded Effort Focused on the Development of Alternative Energy Projects

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) today announced it has created a new group within the Partnership tasked with increasing the Partnership’s efforts to develop alternative energy projects aimed at continuing to reduce its environmental footprint throughout its operations. The Alternative Energy Group will be led by Tom Mason, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, including 14 years as Energy Transfer’s General Counsel, a role in which he will continue.

Under Mr. Mason’s leadership, the group will continue to focus on renewable energy projects such as solar and/or wind farms, either as a power purchaser, or in partnership with third party developers, and will also look to develop renewable diesel and renewable natural gas opportunities when they make economic sense. These potential projects could involve the utilization of existing pipelines throughout Energy Transfer’s extensive pipeline system, which consists of more than 90,000 miles of pipelines crossing 38 states.