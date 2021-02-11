 

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 21:25  |  17   |   |   

TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: PFIA) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the February 2021 monthly cash distribution of $0.0276 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund. Unitholders of record of the ETF Units, at the close of business on February 19, 2021, will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on February 26, 2021.

About Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management specializes in differentiated investment solutions and rules-based volatility management. Picton Mahoney helps its clients fortify their portfolios based on experience honed over the years through different market cycles and investing environments.

Founded in 2004 and 100% employee-owned, Picton Mahoney is a portfolio management boutique entrusted with over $8.2 billion (as at December 31, 2020) in assets under management. Pioneers of Authentic Hedge investment principles and practices in Canada, the firm offers a full suite of investment solutions, including mutual and alternative funds, to institutional and retail investors across the country.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, performance fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Alternative funds can only be purchased through a registered dealer and are available only in those jurisdictions where they may be lawfully offered for sale.

For further information please contact:

Arthur Galloway
Picton Mahoney Asset Management
Tel: (416) 955-4108
Web site: www.pictonmahoney.com
Email: service@pictonmahoney.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Picton Mahoney Asset Management Announces Monthly Distribution for Picton Mahoney Fortified Income Alternative Fund Exchange Traded Fund Units TORONTO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - (TSX: PFIA) Picton Mahoney Asset Management announced today that it has declared the February 2021 monthly cash distribution of $0.0276 per unit for the ETF units (“ETF Units”) of the Picton Mahoney …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
CarGurus Launches Finance in Advance*, A New Digital Retailing Feature
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units