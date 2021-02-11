Atacama Resources Announces New Board of Directors and Management Teams Led by First Nations Leaders and Business Executives

PLANTATION, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC: ACRL) (“Atacama”) is pleased to announce the immediate appointment of Joe Dion (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors), Darwin Douglas (member of the Board of Directors), Joshua Dion (President and Member of the Board of Directors), and William (Chris) McKay (Vice-President, Investor Relations) to key management and board of directors positions. In addition, Atacama has established an Advisory Board and is pleased to introduce Justin Gee as its first member. The Advisory Board will be comprised of individuals from throughout Canada and the United States with unique skill-sets and backgrounds geared towards the exploration and mining industries and aboriginal relations. Moving forward and addition to the above appointments, Colin Keith will be transitioning to the position of Vice-President, Legal Affairs and Corporate Development, Wayne Holmstead will remain as the Vice-President of Exploration, and Waylon Iserhoff and David Berry will remain as members of the Board of Directors.



“This is a very important moment for Atacama and the culmination of many months of hard work. The importance of this day cannot be understated as some of Canada’s most prominent First Nations leaders and business executives will now be guiding Atacama,” explained Colin Keith.

As noted by new Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, Joe Dion, “This has been a long time coming for Indigenous peoples of Canada; to be leading the exploration and development of our natural resources in a respectful, ethical, and environmentally sensitive manner. Atacama will be progressive in its relations with First Nations and we believe this will be reflected in many ways, including our employment and procurement practices. We feel this will not only be highly rewarding for Atacama shareholders, but the benefits of these resources will be experienced by impacted Indigenous communities in a lasting and commensurate manner.”

As highlighted by David Berry, “To the best of my knowledge, Atacama is the world’s first publicly traded mineral exploration company with a First Nations-lead board and management team. I am incredibly proud to have Joe, Darwin, Josh, Justin, and Chris join our team. We see the potential for major social and economic development and I believe our shareholders should be very happy. Additionally, we have been working to resolve the cease trade issue with the Alberta Securities Commission. Our new team will assist with this process and we are hopeful to get back on track with our exploration and asset acquisition plans.”