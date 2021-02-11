Spotify to Host Virtual “Stream On” Event Followed by an Investor Discussion and Q&A with Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Ek, and Chief Financial Officer, Paul Vogel

You can tune in on Spotify.com/StreamOn or YouTube.com/Spotify . No login required.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) announced that it will be hosting a virtual event — Stream On — on Monday, February 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to share the latest on the state of global audio streaming and the company's commitment to empowering creators around the world. The live-streamed event will include a number of speakers and will be available for on-demand viewing immediately following.

After market close at 4 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 22, 2021, Daniel Ek, our Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul Vogel, our Chief Financial Officer, will be hosting an Investor Discussion and Q&A related to the Stream On event.

The webcast for the Investor Discussion and Q&A will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website under the Events section at http://investors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

