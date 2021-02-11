Citizens Financial Group Announces Final Results of its Private Exchange Offers for Five Series of Subordinated Notes

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced the final results of its previously announced offers to exchange five series of its outstanding subordinated notes.

The transaction consisted of five concurrent, but separate, private offers to exchange (the “Exchange Offers”) any and all of Citizens’ outstanding series of subordinated notes under “Title of Series of Old Notes” described in the table below (collectively, the “Old Notes”) for (i) one of three new series of subordinated notes set forth opposite the applicable series of Old Notes under “Title of Series of New Notes” in the table below (collectively, the “New Notes”) and (ii) solely with respect to the 4.300% Subordinated Notes due 2025, an additional cash payment, in each case, on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum dated January 12, 2021 (the “Offering Memorandum” and, together with the accompanying eligibility certification, the “Exchange Offer Documents”).

The Exchange Offers expired at 11:59 p.m. (Eastern time) on February 9, 2021 and were settled today, February 11, 2021.

On the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offering Memorandum, the aggregate principal amounts of each series of Old Notes specified in the rightmost column in the table below were validly tendered and not validly withdrawn, and accepted by Citizens, in connection with the Exchange Offers.