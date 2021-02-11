Stolt-Nielsen Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

LONDON, February 11, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors recommended a final dividend for 2020 of $0.25 per Common Share, payable on May 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of April 22, 2021. In accordance with the normal settlement practice, the shares will trade ex-dividend on and after April 21, 2021.

The dividend, which is subject to shareholder approval, will be voted on at the Company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for April 15, 2021 in Bermuda.