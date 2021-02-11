 

Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry

LOS ANGELES and DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – Grapefruit USA, Inc. (OTCQB: GPFT) (“Grapefruit” or the “Company”), a premiere, fully licensed California-based cannabis company, announces it has recently been approached by a Canadian cannabis company to enter into discussions concerning a potential acquisition transaction.

Bradley J. Yourist, Grapefruit CEO, commented, “Grapefruit is not surprised to be approached concerning a potential acquisition, in light of the Company’s recent disclosure concerning its 714% year-over-year revenue increase; the public reaction to the Company’s patented, disruptive Hourglass THC/cannabinoid delivery cream; and recent announcements by U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer concerning prioritization of the federal legalization of cannabis by de-scheduling THC. Grapefruit has always been fundamentally driven by compliance, so management decided it was incumbent upon the Company to make this announcement to prevent possible selective leaks of this material and heretofore nonpublic information and/or to prevent insider trading. That being said, we wish to emphasize that the discussions reported here are preliminary in nature and may be terminated at any time. Grapefruit will update the public as necessary on these discussions as events proceed.”

About Grapefruit

Grapefruit’s corporate headquarters is in Westwood, Los Angeles, California. Grapefruit holds California permits and licenses to both manufacture and distribute cannabis products in the Golden State. Grapefruit’s extraction laboratory and manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in the industry-recognized Coachillin’ Industrial Cultivation and Ancillary Canna-Business Park in Desert Hot Springs, located on the extension of North Canyon Road, approximately 14 miles north of downtown Palm Springs. To obtain further information on Grapefruit and its operations, please visit the Company’s website at https://grapefruitblvd.com/.

