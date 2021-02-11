Illumina Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

“Illumina delivered a strong finish to 2020 with record fourth quarter revenue exceeding our expectations,” said Francis deSouza, Chief Executive Officer. “We also had record orders in the quarter, including record sequencing instrument orders and the second highest quarter for NovaSeq instrument orders. Our business delivered strong sequential growth in the second half of 2020 and we expect continued recovery from the pandemic in 2021.”

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 66.1% compared to 69.5% in the prior year period. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets and expenses related to COVID-19, non-GAAP gross margin was 66.9% for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to 70.2% in the prior year period.

Research and development (R&D) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $200 million compared to $161 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 20.9% compared to 16.8% in the prior year period.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $298 million compared to $233 million in the prior year period. Excluding acquisition-related expenses, expenses related to COVID-19, and gain on litigation, non-GAAP SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 25.1% compared to 22.2% in the prior year period.

Depreciation and amortization expenses were $50 million and capital expenditures for free cash flow purposes were $62 million during the fourth quarter of 2020. At the close of the quarter, the company held $3.5 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, compared to $3.4 billion as of December 29, 2019.

Fiscal year 2020 results:

Revenue of $3,239 million, a 9% decrease compared to $3,543 million in fiscal 2019

GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders of $656 million, or $4.45 per diluted share, compared to $1,002 million, or $6.74 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019

Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders of $664 million, or $4.50 per diluted share, compared to $976 million, or $6.57 per diluted share, in fiscal 2019 (see the “Itemized Reconciliation Between GAAP and Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Illumina Stockholders” table for a reconciliation of these GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures)

Cash flow from operations of $1,080 million compared to $1,051 million in fiscal 2019

Free cash flow (cash flow from operations less capital expenditures) of $891 million, compared to $842 million in fiscal 2019

Gross margin for fiscal 2020 was 68.0% compared to 69.6% in the prior year. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, expenses and income related to COVID-19, and restructuring, non-GAAP gross margin was 69.0% for fiscal 2020 compared to 70.6% in the prior year period.

R&D expenses for fiscal 2020 were $682 million compared to $647 million in the prior year. Excluding expenses and income related to COVID-19, non-GAAP R&D expenses as a percentage of revenue were 21.0% compared to 18.2% in the prior year period.

SG&A expenses for fiscal 2020 were $941 million compared to $835 million in the prior year period. Excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition-related expenses, expenses and income related to COVID-19, gain on litigation, and restructuring, non-GAAP SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue were 24.6% compared to 22.0% in the prior year period.

Updates since our last earnings release:

Expanded NextSeq 2000 flow cell offering with launch of the P3 Reagent Kit and started shipping the NextSeq 1000

Announced TSO 500 partnerships with Bristol Myers Squibb, Kura Oncology, Myriad Genetics, and Merck to advance comprehensive genomic profiling

Launched Illumina Connected Analytics enabling customers to manage, analyze, and explore large volumes of multi-omic data in a secure, scalable, and flexible environment

Partnered with Harvard Pilgrim Health Care to expand access to whole-genome sequencing for genetic disease testing

Won patent infringement suit against BGI in the United Kingdom

Repurchased approximately $280 million of common stock in the fourth quarter with $15 million remaining for repurchase under our current plan

Announced a collaboration with Sequoia Capital China to catalyze the genomic startup ecosystem in China

Financial outlook and guidance

The non-GAAP financial guidance discussed below reflects certain pro forma adjustments to assist in analyzing and assessing our core operational performance. Please see our Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance included in this release for a reconciliation of the GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures.

For fiscal 2021, the company expects year-over-year revenue growth in the range of 17% to 20%, and expects GAAP earnings per diluted share of $4.76 to $5.01 and non-GAAP earnings per diluted share of $5.10 to $5.35. This guidance excludes the potential impact from the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which we expect to close in the second half of 2021.

Statement regarding use of non-GAAP financial measures

The company reports non-GAAP results for diluted net income per share, net income, gross margins, operating expenses, operating margins, other income, and free cash flow in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. The company’s financial measures under GAAP include substantial charges such as amortization of acquired intangible assets, non-cash interest expense associated with the company’s convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash, and others that are listed in the itemized reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release. Management has excluded the effects of these items in non-GAAP measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance. Additionally, non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation.

The company encourages investors to carefully consider its results under GAAP, as well as its supplemental non-GAAP information and the reconciliation between these presentations, to more fully understand its business. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP results are presented in the tables of this release.

Use of forward-looking statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors to which our business is subject that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in any forward-looking statements are: (i) the impact to our business and operating results of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) changes in the rate of growth in the markets we serve; (iii) the volume, timing and mix of customer orders among our products and services; (iv) our ability to adjust our operating expenses to align with our revenue expectations; (v) the outcome of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, Inc.; (vi) our ability to manufacture robust instrumentation and consumables; (vii) the success of products and services competitive with our own; (viii) challenges inherent in developing, manufacturing, and launching new products and services, including expanding or modifying manufacturing operations and reliance on third-party suppliers for critical components; (ix) the impact of recently launched or pre-announced products and services on existing products and services; (x) our ability to further develop and commercialize our instruments and consumables, to deploy new products, services, and applications, and to expand the markets for our technology platforms; (xi) our ability to obtain regulatory clearance for our products from government agencies; (xii) our ability to successfully partner with other companies and organizations to develop new products, expand markets, and grow our business; (xiii) our ability to successfully identify and integrate acquired technologies, products, or businesses; and (xiv) the application of generally accepted accounting principles, which are highly complex and involve many subjective assumptions, estimates, and judgments, together with other factors detailed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent filings on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, or in information disclosed in public conference calls, the date and time of which are released beforehand. We undertake no obligation, and do not intend, to update these forward-looking statements, to review or confirm analysts’ expectations, or to provide interim reports or updates on the progress of the current quarter.

About Illumina

Illumina is improving human health by unlocking the power of the genome. Our focus on innovation has established us as the global leader in DNA sequencing and array-based technologies, serving customers in the research, clinical and applied markets. Our products are used for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. To learn more, visit www.illumina.com and connect with us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In millions) January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 ASSETS (unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,810 $ 2,042 Short-term investments 1,662 1,372 Accounts receivable, net 487 573 Inventory 372 359 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 152 105 Total current assets 4,483 4,451 Property and equipment, net 922 889 Operating lease right-of-use assets 532 555 Goodwill 897 824 Intangible assets, net 142 145 Deferred tax assets, net 20 64 Other assets 589 388 Total assets $ 7,585 $ 7,316 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 192 $ 149 Accrued liabilities 541 516 Long-term debt, current portion 511 — Total current liabilities 1,244 665 Operating lease liabilities 671 695 Long-term debt 673 1,141 Other long-term liabilities 303 202 Stockholders’ equity 4,694 4,613 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 7,585 $ 7,316

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (In millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 Revenue: Product revenue $ 831 $ 812 $ 2,735 $ 2,929 Service and other revenue 122 141 504 614 Total revenue 953 953 3,239 3,543 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue (a) 254 230 788 802 Cost of service and other revenue (a) 62 55 220 240 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7 6 28 34 Total cost of revenue 323 291 1,036 1,076 Gross profit 630 662 2,203 2,467 Operating expense: Research and development (a) 200 161 682 647 Selling, general and administrative (a) 298 233 941 835 Total operating expense 498 394 1,623 1,482 Income from operations 132 268 580 985 Other income, net 166 1 276 133 Income before income taxes 298 269 856 1,118 Provision for income taxes 41 30 200 128 Consolidated net income 257 239 656 990 Add: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — 12 Net income attributable to Illumina stockholders $ 257 $ 239 $ 656 $ 1,002 Earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders: Basic $ 1.76 $ 1.63 $ 4.48 $ 6.81 Diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.61 $ 4.45 $ 6.74 Shares used in computing earnings per common share: Basic 146 147 147 147 Diluted 147 148 148 149

(a) Includes stock-based compensation expense for stock-based awards:

Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 Cost of product revenue $ 8 $ 5 $ 21 $ 19 Cost of service and other revenue 1 1 4 4 Research and development 26 16 74 66 Selling, general and administrative 44 28 95 105 Stock-based compensation expense before taxes (1) $ 79 $ 50 $ 194 $ 194

(1) Includes stock-based compensation of $1.5 million for Helix in fiscal year 2019.

Illumina, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 406 $ 443 $ 1,080 $ 1,051 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (33 ) (104 ) (554 ) 745 Net cash used in financing activities (331 ) (115 ) (766 ) (897 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 7 3 8 (1 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 49 227 (232 ) 898 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,761 1,815 2,042 1,144 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,810 $ 2,042 $ 1,810 $ 2,042 Calculation of free cash flow: Net cash provided by operating activities (b) $ 406 $ 443 $ 1,080 $ 1,051 Purchases of property and equipment (62 ) (57 ) (189 ) (209 ) Free cash flow (a) $ 344 $ 386 $ 891 $ 842

(a) Free cash flow, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by purchases of property and equipment. Free cash flow is useful to management as it is one of the metrics used to evaluate our performance and to compare us with other companies in our industry. However, our calculation of free cash flow may not be comparable to similar measures used by other companies.

(b) Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2019 included an $84 million payment of the accreted debt discount related to the conversions of our 2019 Notes.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (In millions, except per share amounts) (unaudited) RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted $ 1.75 $ 1.61 $ 4.45 $ 6.74 Cost of revenue (b) 0.05 0.04 0.21 0.23 Research and development costs (b) — 0.01 0.01 0.02 Selling, general and administrative costs (b) 0.40 0.14 0.98 0.36 Other (income) expense, net (b) (0.99 ) 0.08 (1.60 ) (0.47 ) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) 0.07 (0.09 ) 0.02 (0.11 ) Income tax benefit (d) (0.06 ) (0.09 ) (0.18 ) (0.20 ) Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e) — — 0.42 — Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f) — — 0.19 — Non-GAAP earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders - diluted (a) $ 1.22 $ 1.70 $ 4.50 $ 6.57

RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders $ 257 $ 239 $ 656 $ 1,002 Cost of revenue (b) 8 6 32 34 Research and development costs (b) — 1 1 3 Selling, general and administrative costs (b) 59 21 145 54 Other (income) expense, net (b) (146 ) 13 (236 ) (70 ) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) 10 (14 ) 3 (16 ) Income tax benefit (d) (9 ) (14 ) (27 ) (31 ) Tax expense related to increase in valuation allowance (e) — — 62 — Tax expense related to cost-sharing arrangement (f) — — 28 — Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders (a) $ 179 $ 252 $ 664 $ 976

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

(a) Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders exclude the effect of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Illumina stockholders and diluted earnings per share attributable to Illumina stockholders are key components of the financial metrics utilized by the company’s board of directors to measure, in part, management’s performance and determine significant elements of management’s compensation. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing our past and future core operating performance.

(b) Refer to our “Itemized Reconciliation between GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Operations as a Percent of Revenue,” below, for the components of these amounts.

(c) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact of the non-GAAP adjustments listed.

(d) Amounts represent tax deductions taken in excess of stock compensation cost.

(e) Amount represents tax expense related to the valuation allowance established against the deferred tax asset for California research and development credits.

(f) Amount represents tax expense related to the finalization of the Altera court case which determined stock-based compensation must be included in intercompany cost sharing payments.

Illumina, Inc. Results of Operations - Non-GAAP (continued) (Dollars in millions) (unaudited) ITEMIZED RECONCILIATION BETWEEN GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE: Three Months Ended Year Ended January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 January 3,

2021 December 29,

2019 GAAP gross profit (b) $ 630 66.1 % $ 662 69.5 % $ 2,203 68.0 % $ 2,467 69.6 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets 7 0.7 % 6 0.7 % 28 0.9 % 34 1.0 % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) 1 0.1 % — — 6 0.2 % — — Income related to COVID-19 (d) — — — — (4 ) (0.1 ) % — — Restructuring (e) — — — — 2 — — — Non-GAAP gross profit (a) $ 638 66.9 % $ 668 70.2 % $ 2,235 69.0 % $ 2,501 70.6 % GAAP research and development expense $ 200 20.9 % $ 161 16.9 % $ 682 21.1 % $ 647 18.3 % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) — — — — (4 ) (0.1 ) % — — Income related to COVID-19 (d) — — — — 3 — — — Restructuring (e) — — (1 ) (0.1 ) % — — (3 ) (0.1 ) % Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 200 20.9 % $ 160 16.8 % $ 681 21.0 % $ 644 18.2 % GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 298 31.2 % $ 233 24.4 % $ 941 29.0 % $ 835 23.5 % Amortization of acquired intangible assets — — (1 ) (0.1 ) % (1 ) — (2 ) — Acquisition-related expenses (f) (52 ) (5.4 ) % (12 ) (1.3 ) % (158 ) (4.8 ) % (43 ) (1.2 ) % Expenses related to COVID-19 (c) (9 ) (0.9 ) % — — (18 ) (0.5 ) % — — Gain on litigation (g) 2 0.2 % — — 27 0.9 % — — Income related to COVID-19 (d) — — — — 3 — — — Restructuring (e) — — (8 ) (0.8 ) % 2 — (9 ) (0.3 ) % Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expense $ 239 25.1 % $ 212 22.2 % $ 796 24.6 % $ 781 22.0 % GAAP operating profit $ 132 13.9 % $ 268 28.1 % $ 580 17.9 % $ 985 27.8 % Cost of revenue 8 0.9 % 6 0.7 % 32 1.0 % 34 1.0 % Research and development costs — — 1 0.1 % 1 — 3 0.1 % Selling, general and administrative costs 59 6.1 % 21 2.1 % 145 4.5 % 54 1.5 % Non-GAAP operating profit (a) $ 199 20.9 % $ 296 31.0 % $ 758 23.4 % $ 1,076 30.4 % GAAP other income, net $ 166 17.4 % $ 1 0.1 % $ 276 8.5 % $ 133 3.8 % Non-cash interest expense (h) 12 1.3 % 11 1.2 % 43 1.3 % 49 1.4 % Strategic investment related (gain) loss, net (i) (159 ) (16.7 ) % 2 0.1 % (300 ) (9.2 ) % (66 ) (1.9 ) % Loss on derivative assets (j) — — — — 25 0.8 % — — Bridge facility fees (k) 3 0.3 % — — 3 — — — (Gain) loss on contingent value right (l) (2 ) (0.2 ) % — — (7 ) (0.2 ) % 1 — Gains on deconsolidation (m) — — — — — — (54 ) (1.5 ) % Non-GAAP other income, net (a) $ 20 2.1 % $ 14 1.4 % $ 40 1.2 % $ 63 1.8 %

All amounts in tables are rounded to the nearest millions, except as otherwise noted. As a result, certain amounts may not recalculate using the rounded amounts provided.

(a) Non-GAAP gross profit, included within non-GAAP operating profit, is a key measure of the effectiveness and efficiency of manufacturing processes, product mix and the average selling prices of our products and services. Non-GAAP operating profit, and non-GAAP other income, net, exclude the effects of the pro forma adjustments as detailed above. Management has excluded the effects of these items in these measures to assist investors in analyzing and assessing past and future operating performance.

(b) Reconciling amounts are recorded in cost of revenue.

(c) Amounts consist of direct and incremental expenses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily a one-time allowance paid to employees working remotely to help with additional expenses, write-off of unused COVID-19 lab equipment, premium pay for onsite essential workers, employee testing, incremental cleaning, and personal protective equipment.

(d) Amounts consist of direct and incremental income due to the COVID-19 pandemic, primarily payroll-related credits earned in Singapore.

(e) Amounts consist primarily of employee costs, net of adjustments, related to restructuring.

(f) Amount for Q4 2020 consists primarily of acquisition-related expenses related to the pending acquisition of GRAIL. Amount for fiscal year 2020 consists primarily of expenses related to the Continuation Advances and Reverse Termination Fee paid to Pacific Biosciences and expenses related to the pending acquisition of GRAIL. Amounts for Q4 and fiscal year 2019 consist primarily of expenses related to the Pacific Biosciences acquisition which was terminated on January 2, 2020.

(g) Amount consists of a gain related to a patent litigation judgement.

(h) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.

(i) Amounts consist primarily of mark-to-market adjustments and impairments from our strategic investments.

(j) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments on our derivative assets related to the terminated acquisition with Pacific Biosciences.

(k) Amounts consist of expenses related to the bridge facility commitment obtained in advance of the acquisition of GRAIL.

(l) Amounts consist of fair value adjustments related to our contingent value right received from Helix.

(m) Amount consists of the $39 million gain recognized as a result of the Helix deconsolidation and a $15 million gain that resulted from the settlement of a contingency related to the deconsolidation of GRAIL in 2017.

Illumina, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Guidance

(unaudited)

Our future performance and financial results are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results could differ materially from the guidance set forth below. Some of the factors that could affect our financial results are stated above in this press release. More information on potential factors that could affect our financial results is included from time to time in the public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 10, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020, Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended June 28, 2020, and Form 10-Q for the fiscal quarter ended September 27, 2020. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information.

Fiscal Year

2021 GAAP diluted earnings per share (a) $4.76 - $5.01 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.18 Non-cash interest expense (b) 0.24 Incremental non-GAAP tax expense (c) (0.08) Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (a) $5.10 - $5.35

(a) Guidance excludes the potential impact of the pending acquisition of GRAIL, which is expected to close in the second half of 2021.

(b) Non-cash interest expense is calculated in accordance with the authoritative accounting guidance for convertible debt instruments that may be settled in cash.

(c) Incremental non-GAAP tax expense reflects the tax impact related to the non-GAAP adjustments listed.

