Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results
Limelight Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: LLNW) (Limelight), a leading provider of video delivery and edge cloud services, today reported results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.
Fourth-quarter Results
For the 2020 fourth quarter, the company generated revenue of $55.4 million, compared to $60.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
GAAP net loss was $(8.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic share for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per basic share in the 2019 period. GAAP net loss included $2.2 million of interest expense related to Limelight’s senior convertible notes issued during the 2020 third quarter.
Non-GAAP net loss was $(3.8) million or $(0.03) per basic share for the 2020 fourth quarter, versus non-GAAP net income of $5.8 million, or $0.05 per basic share in 2019. The non-GAAP net loss excluded $1.0 million of interest expense related to the company’s convertible notes noted above.
Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, versus $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.
“I am excited to join Limelight, a company with an impressive list of blue-chip customers, in a large and growing market with a unique set of capabilities and solid foundation to build on,” said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our global network and connectivity to billions of people, combined with the digital transformation creates enormous opportunity for us in edge content delivery, computing and cybersecurity.”
“Our immediate focus is the challenges we faced in the fourth quarter, specifically top-line growth and the resulting pressure on margins. Quite frankly, performance in these areas is not where it should be. I believe in our ability to close the gaps and position Limelight as a leader delivering edge-based solutions. While there is no doubt much has been accomplished, I know that our best days are ahead of us. I am confident in the direction we are headed, in our ability to better execute on a refined strategy and pursue rule-of-40 performance,” said Lyons.
Full-year Results
For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Limelight reported revenue of $230.2 million, a 15% increase from $200.6 million in 2019.
The company’s 2020 GAAP net loss was $(19.3) million, or $(0.16) per basic share, versus a net loss of $(16.0) million, or $(0.14) per basic share, in 2019. The 2020 GAAP net loss included $3.8 million of interest expense related to Limelight’s senior convertible notes noted above.
Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.6) million, or $(0.01) per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.02) per basic share, in 2019.
Limelight reported adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million for 2020, compared to $18.1 million in 2019.
The company does not plan to issue guidance for 2021 at this time. With new leadership and active efforts underway to evaluate all aspects of the business strategy and cost structure, the focus is on immediate and long-term steps to position the company as a leader delivering edge-based solutions. Additional details will be provided as the company formalizes these plans.
Said Lyons, “Limelight delivered a successful year on multiple fronts – but we have work to do. Our industry is on an upward trajectory – and we enter 2021 laser-focused on building a platform for profitable growth.”
Financial Tables
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
46,795
|
|
$
|
75,169
|
|
$
|
18,335
|
|Marketable securities
|
|
76,928
|
|
|
49,623
|
|
|
-
|
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
31,675
|
|
|
42,222
|
|
|
34,476
|
|Income taxes receivable
|
|
68
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
82
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
15,588
|
|
|
12,561
|
|
|
9,920
|
|Total current assets
|
|
171,054
|
|
|
179,656
|
|
|
62,813
|
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
46,418
|
|
|
47,493
|
|
|
46,136
|
|Operating lease right of use assets
|
|
10,150
|
|
|
10,844
|
|
|
12,842
|
|Marketable securities, less current portion
|
|
40
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
40
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
1,530
|
|
|
1,428
|
|
|
1,319
|
|Goodwill
|
|
77,753
|
|
|
77,126
|
|
|
77,102
|
|Other assets
|
|
7,233
|
|
|
7,459
|
|
|
9,117
|
|Total assets
|
$
|
314,178
|
|
$
|
324,046
|
|
$
|
209,369
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
4,587
|
|
$
|
12,437
|
|
$
|
12,020
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
933
|
|
|
797
|
|
|
976
|
|Operating lease liability obligations
|
|
2,465
|
|
|
2,654
|
|
|
2,056
|
|Income taxes payable
|
|
253
|
|
|
153
|
|
|
178
|
|Other current liabilities
|
|
17,560
|
|
|
17,584
|
|
|
13,398
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
25,798
|
|
|
33,625
|
|
|
28,628
|
|Convertible senior notes, net
|
|
100,945
|
|
|
99,937
|
|
|
-
|
|Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions
|
|
11,265
|
|
|
11,745
|
|
|
13,488
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
279
|
|
|
251
|
|
|
239
|
|Deferred revenue, less current portion
|
|
220
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
161
|
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
479
|
|
|
579
|
|
|
316
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
138,986
|
|
|
146,367
|
|
|
42,832
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity:
|Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 123,653, 122,824 and 118,368 shares issued and
|outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|
|
124
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
118
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
556,512
|
|
|
552,559
|
|
|
530,285
|
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(7,511
|
)
|
|
(9,379
|
)
|
|
(9,210
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(373,933
|
)
|
|
(365,624
|
)
|
|
(354,656
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
175,192
|
|
|
177,679
|
|
|
166,537
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
314,178
|
|
$
|
324,046
|
|
$
|
209,369
|
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Percent
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Percent
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Percent
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
Change
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
Change
|Revenue
|
$
|
55,394
|
|
$
|
59,243
|
|
-6%
|
$
|
60,129
|
|
-8%
|
$
|
230,194
|
|
$
|
200,634
|
|
15%
|Cost of revenue:
|
|
|
|Cost of services (1)
|
|
33,103
|
|
|
31,905
|
|
4%
|
|
28,586
|
|
16%
|
|
125,509
|
|
|
99,897
|
|
26%
|Depreciation - network
|
|
5,468
|
|
|
5,602
|
|
-2%
|
|
5,288
|
|
3%
|
|
21,579
|
|
|
19,193
|
|
12%
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
38,571
|
|
|
37,507
|
|
3%
|
|
33,874
|
|
14%
|
|
147,088
|
|
|
119,090
|
|
24%
|Gross profit
|
|
16,823
|
|
|
21,736
|
|
-23%
|
|
26,255
|
|
-36%
|
|
83,106
|
|
|
81,544
|
|
2%
|Gross profit percentage
|
|
30.4
|
%
|
|
36.7
|
%
|
|
|
43.7
|
%
|
|
|
36.1
|
%
|
|
40.6
|
%
|
|Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|General and administrative (1)
|
|
7,464
|
|
|
7,751
|
|
-4%
|
|
7,554
|
|
-1%
|
|
31,284
|
|
|
30,785
|
|
2%
|Sales and marketing (1)
|
|
9,666
|
|
|
10,456
|
|
-8%
|
|
10,399
|
|
-7%
|
|
42,945
|
|
|
43,078
|
|
0%
|Research & development (1)
|
|
5,066
|
|
|
5,425
|
|
-7%
|
|
5,459
|
|
-7%
|
|
21,680
|
|
|
22,534
|
|
-4%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
542
|
|
|
384
|
|
41%
|
|
328
|
|
65%
|
|
1,591
|
|
|
872
|
|
82%
|Total operating expenses
|
|
22,738
|
|
|
24,016
|
|
-5%
|
|
23,740
|
|
-4%
|
|
97,500
|
|
|
97,269
|
|
0%
|
|
|
|Operating (loss) income
|
|
(5,915
|
)
|
|
(2,280
|
)
|
NM
|
|
2,515
|
|
NM
|
|
(14,394
|
)
|
|
(15,725
|
)
|
NM
|
|
|
|Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|Interest expense
|
|
(2,183
|
)
|
|
(1,674
|
)
|
NM
|
|
(45
|
)
|
NM
|
|
(3,939
|
)
|
|
(76
|
)
|
NM
|Interest income
|
|
29
|
|
|
10
|
|
NM
|
|
25
|
|
NM
|
|
69
|
|
|
427
|
|
NM
|Other, net
|
|
28
|
|
|
25
|
|
NM
|
|
169
|
|
NM
|
|
(368
|
)
|
|
80
|
|
NM
|Total other (expense) income
|
|
(2,126
|
)
|
|
(1,639
|
)
|
NM
|
|
149
|
|
NM
|
|
(4,238
|
)
|
|
431
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|(Loss) income before income taxes
|
|
(8,041
|
)
|
|
(3,919
|
)
|
NM
|
|
2,664
|
|
NM
|
|
(18,632
|
)
|
|
(15,294
|
)
|
NM
|Income tax expense
|
|
268
|
|
|
66
|
|
NM
|
|
206
|
|
NM
|
|
645
|
|
|
750
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|Net (loss) income
|
|
(8,309
|
)
|
|
(3,985
|
)
|
NM
|
|
2,458
|
|
NM
|
|
(19,277
|
)
|
|
(16,044
|
)
|
NM
|Net (loss) income per share:
|Basic
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|Diluted
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|Weighted average shares used in per share calculation:
|Basic
|
|
123,225
|
|
|
122,363
|
|
|
117,603
|
|
|
121,196
|
|
|
115,890
|
|Diluted
|
|
123,225
|
|
|
122,363
|
|
|
123,801
|
|
|
121,196
|
|
|
115,890
|
|(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Share-based compensation:
|Cost of services
|
$
|
313
|
|
$
|
130
|
$
|
376
|
$
|
1,998
|
$
|
1,495
|
|General and administrative
|
|
1,840
|
|
|
1,272
|
|
1,858
|
|
7,611
|
|
8,098
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
764
|
|
|
206
|
|
597
|
|
3,519
|
|
2,263
|
|Research and development
|
|
562
|
|
|
315
|
|
484
|
|
2,589
|
|
1,922
|
|Total share-based compensation
|
$
|
3,479
|
|
$
|
1,923
|
$
|
3,315
|
$
|
15,717
|
$
|
13,778
|
|Depreciation and amortization:
|Network-related depreciation
|
$
|
5,468
|
|
$
|
5,602
|
$
|
5,288
|
$
|
21,579
|
$
|
19,193
|
|Other depreciation and amortization
|
|
542
|
|
|
384
|
|
328
|
|
1,591
|
|
872
|
|Total depreciation and amortization
|
$
|
6,010
|
|
$
|
5,986
|
$
|
5,616
|
$
|
23,170
|
$
|
20,065
|
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities:
|
$
|
(1,069
|
)
|
$
|
106,592
|
$
|
285
|
$
|
105,388
|
$
|
(32,131
|
)
|End of period statistics:
|Approximate number of active customers
|
|
527
|
|
|
534
|
|
599
|
|
527
|
|
599
|
|Number of employees and employee equivalents
|
|
618
|
|
|
620
|
|
610
|
|
618
|
|
610
|
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|Operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(8,309
|
)
|
$
|
(3,985
|
)
|
$
|
2,458
|
|
$
|
(19,277
|
)
|
$
|
(16,044
|
)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,010
|
|
|
5,986
|
|
|
5,616
|
|
|
23,170
|
|
|
20,065
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
|
15,717
|
|
|
13,778
|
|Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss
|
|
327
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
214
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(14
|
)
|
|
(95
|
)
|
|
300
|
|
|
(94
|
)
|
|
270
|
|Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment
|
|
7
|
|
|
(1
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
(56
|
)
|Accounts receivable charges
|
|
325
|
|
|
163
|
|
|
519
|
|
|
801
|
|
|
1,793
|
|Amortization of premium on marketable securities
|
|
519
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
606
|
|
|
30
|
|Realized loss on marketable securities
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
9
|
|Noncash interest expense
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
-
|
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|
|
10,221
|
|
|
2,862
|
|
|
823
|
|
|
2,000
|
|
|
(10,228
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
(3,038
|
)
|
|
(2,232
|
)
|
|
(324
|
)
|
|
(5,717
|
)
|
|
(1,101
|
)
|Income taxes receivable
|
|
16
|
|
|
(10
|
)
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
19
|
|
|
40
|
|Other assets
|
|
258
|
|
|
757
|
|
|
(1,547
|
)
|
|
2,762
|
|
|
(4,188
|
)
|Accounts payable and other current liabilities
|
|
(9,228
|
)
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
(2,383
|
)
|
|
(1,069
|
)
|
|
1,292
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
126
|
|
|
(172
|
)
|
|
(232
|
)
|
|
17
|
|
|
(789
|
)
|Income taxes payable
|
|
86
|
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
(143
|
)
|
|
71
|
|
|
61
|
|Payments related to litigation, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(3,040
|
)
|Other long term liabilities
|
|
(99
|
)
|
|
276
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
(121
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
1,753
|
|
|
7,659
|
|
|
8,503
|
|
|
21,328
|
|
|
1,746
|
|Investing activities
|Purchases of marketable securities
|
|
(36,064
|
)
|
|
(52,690
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(88,754
|
)
|
|
(10,279
|
)
|Sale and maturities of marketable securities
|
|
8,272
|
|
|
2,900
|
|
|
3,211
|
|
|
11,172
|
|
|
35,364
|
|Purchases of property and equipment
|
|
(2,957
|
)
|
|
(7,180
|
)
|
|
(10,480
|
)
|
|
(25,085
|
)
|
|
(34,704
|
)
|Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
51
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(30,748
|
)
|
|
(56,969
|
)
|
|
(7,269
|
)
|
|
(102,665
|
)
|
|
(9,568
|
)
|Financing activities
|Proceeds from issuance of debt, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
121,600
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
121,600
|
|
|
-
|
|Purchase of capped calls
|
|
-
|
|
|
(16,413
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(16,413
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
(784
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(859
|
)
|
|
-
|
|Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting
|
|
(891
|
)
|
|
(1,041
|
)
|
|
(1,079
|
)
|
|
(4,878
|
)
|
|
(3,607
|
)
|Proceeds from employee stock plans
|
|
1,377
|
|
|
2,598
|
|
|
3,290
|
|
|
10,068
|
|
|
4,406
|
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
411
|
|
|
105,960
|
|
|
2,211
|
|
|
109,518
|
|
|
799
|
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
210
|
|
|
319
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
(25
|
)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(28,374
|
)
|
|
56,969
|
|
|
3,503
|
|
|
28,460
|
|
|
(7,048
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
75,169
|
|
|
18,200
|
|
|
14,832
|
|
|
18,335
|
|
|
25,383
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
46,795
|
|
$
|
75,169
|
|
$
|
18,335
|
|
$
|
46,795
|
|
$
|
18,335
|
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”
Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.
The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:
- EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;
- Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;
- These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;
- These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;
- While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and
- Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss)
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31, 2020
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|Amount
|Per Share
|U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(8,309
|
)
|
$
|
(0.07
|
)
|
$
|
(3,985
|
)
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
2,458
|
$
|
0.02
|
$
|
(19,277
|
)
|
$
|
(0.16
|
)
|
$
|
(16,044
|
)
|
$
|
(0.14
|
)
|Share-based compensation
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
0.03
|
|
15,717
|
|
|
0.13
|
|
|
13,778
|
|
|
0.12
|
|Noncash interest expense
|
|
1,070
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
868
|
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
1,938
|
|
|
0.02
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Non-GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(3,760
|
)
|
$
|
(0.03
|
)
|
$
|
(1,194
|
)
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
$
|
5,773
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
(1,622
|
)
|
$
|
(0.01
|
)
|
$
|
(2,266
|
)
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|Weighted average shares used in per share calculation
|
|
123,225
|
|
|
122,363
|
|
|
117,603
|
|
121,196
|
|
|
115,890
|
|LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC.
|Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
September 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
December 31,
|
2020
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|U.S. GAAP net (loss) income
|
$
|
(8,309
|
)
|
$
|
(3,985
|
)
|
$
|
2,458
|
|
$
|
(19,277
|
)
|
$
|
(16,044
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
6,010
|
|
|
5,986
|
|
|
5,616
|
|
|
23,170
|
|
|
20,065
|
|Interest expense
|
|
2,183
|
|
|
1,674
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
3,939
|
|
|
76
|
|Interest and other (income) expense
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(194
|
)
|
|
299
|
|
|
(507
|
)
|Income tax expense
|
|
268
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
645
|
|
|
750
|
|EBITDA
|
$
|
95
|
|
$
|
3,706
|
|
$
|
8,131
|
|
$
|
8,776
|
|
$
|
4,340
|
|Share-based compensation
|
|
3,479
|
|
|
1,923
|
|
|
3,315
|
|
|
15,717
|
|
|
13,778
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
3,574
|
|
$
|
5,629
|
|
$
|
11,446
|
|
$
|
24,493
|
|
$
|
18,118
|
For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.
Conference Call
At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412 317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 11, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.
About Limelight
Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
Copyright (C) 2021 Limelight Networks, Inc. All rights reserved. All product or service names are the property of their respective owners.
