Limelight Networks Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Results

For the 2020 fourth quarter, the company generated revenue of $55.4 million, compared to $60.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

GAAP net loss was $(8.3) million, or $(0.07) per basic share for the 2020 fourth quarter, compared to net income of $2.5 million, or $0.02 per basic share in the 2019 period. GAAP net loss included $2.2 million of interest expense related to Limelight’s senior convertible notes issued during the 2020 third quarter.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(3.8) million or $(0.03) per basic share for the 2020 fourth quarter, versus non-GAAP net income of $5.8 million, or $0.05 per basic share in 2019. The non-GAAP net loss excluded $1.0 million of interest expense related to the company’s convertible notes noted above.

Fourth-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $3.6 million, versus $11.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019.

“I am excited to join Limelight, a company with an impressive list of blue-chip customers, in a large and growing market with a unique set of capabilities and solid foundation to build on,” said Bob Lyons, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our global network and connectivity to billions of people, combined with the digital transformation creates enormous opportunity for us in edge content delivery, computing and cybersecurity.”

“Our immediate focus is the challenges we faced in the fourth quarter, specifically top-line growth and the resulting pressure on margins. Quite frankly, performance in these areas is not where it should be. I believe in our ability to close the gaps and position Limelight as a leader delivering edge-based solutions. While there is no doubt much has been accomplished, I know that our best days are ahead of us. I am confident in the direction we are headed, in our ability to better execute on a refined strategy and pursue rule-of-40 performance,” said Lyons.

Full-year Results

For the full year ended December 31, 2020, Limelight reported revenue of $230.2 million, a 15% increase from $200.6 million in 2019.

The company’s 2020 GAAP net loss was $(19.3) million, or $(0.16) per basic share, versus a net loss of $(16.0) million, or $(0.14) per basic share, in 2019. The 2020 GAAP net loss included $3.8 million of interest expense related to Limelight’s senior convertible notes noted above.

Non-GAAP net loss was $(1.6) million, or $(0.01) per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to non-GAAP net loss of $(2.3) million, or $(0.02) per basic share, in 2019.

Limelight reported adjusted EBITDA of $24.5 million for 2020, compared to $18.1 million in 2019.

The company does not plan to issue guidance for 2021 at this time. With new leadership and active efforts underway to evaluate all aspects of the business strategy and cost structure, the focus is on immediate and long-term steps to position the company as a leader delivering edge-based solutions. Additional details will be provided as the company formalizes these plans.

Said Lyons, “Limelight delivered a successful year on multiple fronts – but we have work to do. Our industry is on an upward trajectory – and we enter 2021 laser-focused on building a platform for profitable growth.”

Financial Tables

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share data) December 31, September 30, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,795 $ 75,169 $ 18,335 Marketable securities 76,928 49,623 - Accounts receivable, net 31,675 42,222 34,476 Income taxes receivable 68 81 82 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,588 12,561 9,920 Total current assets 171,054 179,656 62,813 Property and equipment, net 46,418 47,493 46,136 Operating lease right of use assets 10,150 10,844 12,842 Marketable securities, less current portion 40 40 40 Deferred income taxes 1,530 1,428 1,319 Goodwill 77,753 77,126 77,102 Other assets 7,233 7,459 9,117 Total assets $ 314,178 $ 324,046 $ 209,369 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,587 $ 12,437 $ 12,020 Deferred revenue 933 797 976 Operating lease liability obligations 2,465 2,654 2,056 Income taxes payable 253 153 178 Other current liabilities 17,560 17,584 13,398 Total current liabilities 25,798 33,625 28,628 Convertible senior notes, net 100,945 99,937 - Operating lease liability obligations, less current portions 11,265 11,745 13,488 Deferred income taxes 279 251 239 Deferred revenue, less current portion 220 230 161 Other long-term liabilities 479 579 316 Total liabilities 138,986 146,367 42,832 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 7,500 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 300,000 shares authorized; 123,653, 122,824 and 118,368 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 124 123 118 Additional paid-in capital 556,512 552,559 530,285 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,511 ) (9,379 ) (9,210 ) Accumulated deficit (373,933 ) (365,624 ) (354,656 ) Total stockholders' equity 175,192 177,679 166,537 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 314,178 $ 324,046 $ 209,369

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, Percent December 31, Percent December 31, December 31, Percent 2020 2020 Change 2019 Change 2020 2019 Change Revenue $ 55,394 $ 59,243 -6% $ 60,129 -8% $ 230,194 $ 200,634 15% Cost of revenue: Cost of services (1) 33,103 31,905 4% 28,586 16% 125,509 99,897 26% Depreciation - network 5,468 5,602 -2% 5,288 3% 21,579 19,193 12% Total cost of revenue 38,571 37,507 3% 33,874 14% 147,088 119,090 24% Gross profit 16,823 21,736 -23% 26,255 -36% 83,106 81,544 2% Gross profit percentage 30.4 % 36.7 % 43.7 % 36.1 % 40.6 % Operating expenses: General and administrative (1) 7,464 7,751 -4% 7,554 -1% 31,284 30,785 2% Sales and marketing (1) 9,666 10,456 -8% 10,399 -7% 42,945 43,078 0% Research & development (1) 5,066 5,425 -7% 5,459 -7% 21,680 22,534 -4% Depreciation and amortization 542 384 41% 328 65% 1,591 872 82% Total operating expenses 22,738 24,016 -5% 23,740 -4% 97,500 97,269 0% Operating (loss) income (5,915 ) (2,280 ) NM 2,515 NM (14,394 ) (15,725 ) NM Other income (expense): Interest expense (2,183 ) (1,674 ) NM (45 ) NM (3,939 ) (76 ) NM Interest income 29 10 NM 25 NM 69 427 NM Other, net 28 25 NM 169 NM (368 ) 80 NM Total other (expense) income (2,126 ) (1,639 ) NM 149 NM (4,238 ) 431 NM (Loss) income before income taxes (8,041 ) (3,919 ) NM 2,664 NM (18,632 ) (15,294 ) NM Income tax expense 268 66 NM 206 NM 645 750 NM Net (loss) income (8,309 ) (3,985 ) NM 2,458 NM (19,277 ) (16,044 ) NM Net (loss) income per share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Diluted $ (0.07 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.16 ) $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 123,225 122,363 117,603 121,196 115,890 Diluted 123,225 122,363 123,801 121,196 115,890

(1) Includes share-based compensation (see supplemental table for figures)

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Share-based compensation: Cost of services $ 313 $ 130 $ 376 $ 1,998 $ 1,495 General and administrative 1,840 1,272 1,858 7,611 8,098 Sales and marketing 764 206 597 3,519 2,263 Research and development 562 315 484 2,589 1,922 Total share-based compensation $ 3,479 $ 1,923 $ 3,315 $ 15,717 $ 13,778 Depreciation and amortization: Network-related depreciation $ 5,468 $ 5,602 $ 5,288 $ 21,579 $ 19,193 Other depreciation and amortization 542 384 328 1,591 872 Total depreciation and amortization $ 6,010 $ 5,986 $ 5,616 $ 23,170 $ 20,065 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities: $ (1,069 ) $ 106,592 $ 285 $ 105,388 $ (32,131 ) End of period statistics: Approximate number of active customers 527 534 599 527 599 Number of employees and employee equivalents 618 620 610 618 610

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating activities Net income (loss) $ (8,309 ) $ (3,985 ) $ 2,458 $ (19,277 ) $ (16,044 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,010 5,986 5,616 23,170 20,065 Share-based compensation 3,479 1,923 3,315 15,717 13,778 Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss 327 27 79 214 (25 ) Deferred income taxes (14 ) (95 ) 300 (94 ) 270 Loss (gain) on sale of property and equipment 7 (1 ) - 6 (56 ) Accounts receivable charges 325 163 519 801 1,793 Amortization of premium on marketable securities 519 87 1 606 30 Realized loss on marketable securities (3 ) - 9 (3 ) 9 Noncash interest expense 1,070 868 - 1,938 - Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 10,221 2,862 823 2,000 (10,228 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,038 ) (2,232 ) (324 ) (5,717 ) (1,101 ) Income taxes receivable 16 (10 ) (3 ) 19 40 Other assets 258 757 (1,547 ) 2,762 (4,188 ) Accounts payable and other current liabilities (9,228 ) 1,222 (2,383 ) (1,069 ) 1,292 Deferred revenue 126 (172 ) (232 ) 17 (789 ) Income taxes payable 86 (17 ) (143 ) 71 61 Payments related to litigation, net - - - - (3,040 ) Other long term liabilities (99 ) 276 15 167 (121 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 1,753 7,659 8,503 21,328 1,746 Investing activities Purchases of marketable securities (36,064 ) (52,690 ) - (88,754 ) (10,279 ) Sale and maturities of marketable securities 8,272 2,900 3,211 11,172 35,364 Purchases of property and equipment (2,957 ) (7,180 ) (10,480 ) (25,085 ) (34,704 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1 1 - 2 51 Net cash used in investing activities (30,748 ) (56,969 ) (7,269 ) (102,665 ) (9,568 ) Financing activities Proceeds from issuance of debt, net - 121,600 - 121,600 - Purchase of capped calls - (16,413 ) - (16,413 ) - Payment of debt issuance costs (75 ) (784 ) - (859 ) - Payment of employee tax withholdings related to restricted stock vesting (891 ) (1,041 ) (1,079 ) (4,878 ) (3,607 ) Proceeds from employee stock plans 1,377 2,598 3,290 10,068 4,406 Net cash provided by financing activities 411 105,960 2,211 109,518 799 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 210 319 58 279 (25 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (28,374 ) 56,969 3,503 28,460 (7,048 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 75,169 18,200 14,832 18,335 25,383 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 46,795 $ 75,169 $ 18,335 $ 46,795 $ 18,335

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To evaluate our business, we consider and use non-generally accepted accounting principles (Non-GAAP) net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as supplemental measures of operating performance. These measures include the same adjustments that management takes into account when it reviews and assesses operating performance on a period-to-period basis. We consider Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be an important indicator of overall business performance. We define Non-GAAP net income (loss) to be U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude share-based compensation and non-cash interest expense. We believe that EBITDA provides a useful metric to investors to compare us with other companies within our industry and across industries. We define EBITDA as U.S. GAAP net income (loss) adjusted to exclude depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense, and income tax expense. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA adjusted to exclude share-based compensation. We use Adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure to review and assess operating performance. Our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures because, collectively, they provide valuable information on the performance of our on-going operations, excluding non-cash charges, taxes and non-core activities (including interest payments related to financing activities). These measures also enable our management to compare the results of our on-going operations from period to period and allow management to review the performance of our on-going operations against our peer companies and against other companies in our industry and adjacent industries. We believe these measures also provide similar insights to investors, and enable investors to review our results of operations “through the eyes of management.”

Furthermore, our management uses these Non-GAAP financial measures to assist them in making decisions regarding our strategic priorities and areas for future investment and focus.

The terms Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not defined under U.S. GAAP, and are not measures of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing our operating performance, Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for net income (loss) or other consolidated income statement data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Some of these limitations include, but are not limited to:

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

These measures do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs;

Non-GAAP net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the cash requirements necessary for litigation costs, including provision for litigation and litigation expenses;

These measures do not reflect the interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt that we may incur;

These measures do not reflect income taxes or the cash requirements for any tax payments;

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will be replaced sometime in the future, and EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect any cash requirements for such replacements;

While share-based compensation is a component of operating expense, the impact on our financial statements compared to other companies can vary significantly due to such factors as the assumed life of the options and the assumed volatility of our common stock; and

Other companies may calculate Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our U.S. GAAP results and using Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA only as supplemental support for management's analysis of business performance. Non-GAAP net income (loss), EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated as follows for the periods presented in thousands:

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In accordance with the requirements of Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K, we are presenting the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures and reconciling the unaudited Non-GAAP financial metrics to the comparable U.S. GAAP measures. Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share U.S. GAAP net (loss) income $ (8,309 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (3,985 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 2,458 $ 0.02 $ (19,277 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (16,044 ) $ (0.14 ) Share-based compensation 3,479 0.03 1,923 0.02 3,315 0.03 15,717 0.13 13,778 0.12 Noncash interest expense 1,070 0.01 868 0.01 - - 1,938 0.02 - - Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,760 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1,194 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 5,773 $ 0.05 $ (1,622 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (2,266 ) $ (0.02 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation 123,225 122,363 117,603 121,196 115,890

LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Net Loss to EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2020 2020 2019 2020 2019 U.S. GAAP net (loss) income $ (8,309 ) $ (3,985 ) $ 2,458 $ (19,277 ) $ (16,044 ) Depreciation and amortization 6,010 5,986 5,616 23,170 20,065 Interest expense 2,183 1,674 45 3,939 76 Interest and other (income) expense (57 ) (35 ) (194 ) 299 (507 ) Income tax expense 268 66 206 645 750 EBITDA $ 95 $ 3,706 $ 8,131 $ 8,776 $ 4,340 Share-based compensation 3,479 1,923 3,315 15,717 13,778 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,574 $ 5,629 $ 11,446 $ 24,493 $ 18,118

For future periods, we are unable to provide a reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss) as a result of the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, the amounts of depreciation and amortization, interest expense, interest and other (income) expense and income tax expense, that may be incurred in the future.

Conference Call

At approximately 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PST) today, management will host a quarterly conference call for investors. Investors can access this call toll-free at 877 296 5190 within the United States or +1 412 317 5233 outside of the U.S. The conference call will also be audio cast live from http://www.limelight.com and a replay will be available following the call from the Limelight website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, among others, statements regarding our expectations regarding revenue, gross margin, non-GAAP net income (loss), capital expenditures, and our future prospects. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from the results or outcomes predicted include, among other things, reduction of demand for our services from new or existing customers, unforeseen changes in our hiring patterns, adverse outcomes in litigation, and experiencing expenses that exceed our expectations. A detailed discussion of these factors and other risks that affect our business is contained in our SEC filings, including our most recent reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.” Copies of these filings are available online on our investor relations website at investors.limelightnetworks.com and on the SEC website at www.SEC.gov. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of February 11, 2021, and we undertake no duty to update this information in light of new information or future events, unless required by law.

About Limelight

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW), a leading provider of digital content delivery, video, cloud security, and edge computing services, empowers customers to provide exceptional digital experiences. Limelight’s edge services platform includes a unique combination of global private infrastructure, intelligent software, and expert support services that enable current and future workflows. For more information, visit www.limelight.com, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

