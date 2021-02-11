 

Veracyte to Present at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a global genomic diagnostics company, announced today that Bonnie Anderson, chairman and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference on Thursday, February 18, at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The link to the live audio webcast of the company’s presentation will be available by visiting Veracyte’s website at https://investor.veracyte.com/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the live presentation broadcast.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global genomic diagnostics company that improves patient care by providing answers to clinical questions, informing diagnosis and treatment decisions throughout the patient journey in cancer and other diseases. The company’s growing menu of genomic tests leverage advances in genomic science and technology, enabling patients to avoid risky, costly diagnostic procedures and quicken time to appropriate treatment. The company’s tests in thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis are available to patients and its lymphoma subtyping test is in development. With Veracyte’s exclusive global license to a best-in-class diagnostics instrument platform, the company is positioned to deliver its tests to patients worldwide. Veracyte is based in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com and follow the company on Twitter (@veracyte).



