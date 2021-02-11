 

GoodRx Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

GoodRx Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: GDRX), America’s leading source of healthcare savings, today announced it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after U.S. markets close on Thursday, March 11, 2021. GoodRx management will hold a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results and the Company’s business outlook. Prior to the call, GoodRx will issue a press release containing a link to a shareholder letter and the Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on its investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Conference Call

Date:

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Time:

2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcast:

https://investors.goodrx.com

Dial-in number:

(833) 614-1447

Approximately one hour after completion of the live call, an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investors.goodrx.com for at least 30 days.

About GoodRx

GoodRx helps Americans get the healthcare they need at a price they can afford. As America’s leading source for healthcare savings, GoodRx connects consumers with affordable and convenient prescriptions and medical care, including telehealth, mail order prescriptions, doctor visits, and lab tests. We have helped Americans save over $25 billion since 2011 and are the #1 most downloaded medical app in the last three years.



