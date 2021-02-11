Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results
Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).
In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-929-477-0577 or 866-248-8441. The confirmation code for the call is 6764724. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q4earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.
About Spok
Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), headquartered in Springfield, Virginia, is proud to be a global leader in healthcare communications. We deliver clinical information to care teams when and where it matters most to improve patient outcomes. Top hospitals rely on the Spok Go and Spok Care Connect platforms to enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. Our customers send over 100 million messages each month through their Spok solutions. When seconds count and patients' lives are at stake, Spok enables smarter, faster clinical communication. For more information, visit spok.com or follow @spoktweets on Twitter.
Spok is a trademark of Spok Holdings, Inc. Spok Go and Spok Care Connect are trademarks of Spok, Inc.
