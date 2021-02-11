Spok Sets Date to Report 2020 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results

Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPOK), a global leader in healthcare communications, today announced it will report operating results for the 2020 fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 after market close, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET).

In addition, the Company plans to host a conference call for investors to discuss its 2020 fourth-quarter and full-year results at 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, February 18, 2021. Dial-in numbers for the call are 1-929-477-0577 or 866-248-8441. The confirmation code for the call is 6764724. A replay of the call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 18, 2021 until 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 4, 2021. To listen to the replay, please register at http://tinyurl.com/Spok2020Q4earningsreplay. Please cut and paste this address into your browser, enter the registration information, and you will be given access to the replay.