 

KB Home to Webcast Its Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
11.02.2021, 22:10  |  29   |   |   

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The meeting will be webcast live at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time, 10:50 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast, select the "Events and Presentations" link on the Investor Relations section of the KB Home website at www.kbhome.com. An archive of the presentation will be available for replay on the KB Home website within 24 hours of the live event and will remain accessible for 30 days.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States and has been building quality homes for over 60 years. Today, KB Home operates in 45 markets across eight states, serving a wide array of buyer groups. What sets us apart is how we give our customers the ability to personalize their homes from homesites and floor plans to cabinets and countertops, at a price that fits their budget. We are the first builder to make every home we build ENERGY STAR certified. In fact, we go beyond the EPA requirements by ensuring every ENERGY STAR certified KB home has been tested and verified by a third-party inspector to meet the EPA’s strict certification standards, which help to lower the cost of ownership and to make our new homes healthier and more comfortable than new ones without certification. We also work with our customers every step of the way, building strong personal relationships so they have a real partner in the homebuying process, and the experience is as simple and easy as possible. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

KB Home to Webcast Its Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 17, 2021 KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that it will participate virtually in a Fireside Chat at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 17, 2021. The meeting will be webcast live at 7:50 a.m. Pacific Time, 10:50 a.m. ET. To …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
 Companies Unite to Address Education’s Digital Divide With $25 Million Investment
John F. Kerry, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate to Address CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2021
Kraft Heinz Announces Agreement to Sell Its Nuts Business to Hormel Foods
The Kraft Heinz Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 Per Share
FSD Pharma Announces US$20M At-The-Market Offering
Aegon reports second half-year 2020 results
Hyliion Introduces Next Generation Battery Module to Improve Performance and Efficiency
KalVista Pharmaceuticals Announces Pricing of an Upsized $193.5 Million Public Offering of Common ...
Titel
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Ares Acquisition Corporation Announces Closing of Upsized $1 Billion Initial Public Offering
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
COVA Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $261 Million Initial Public Offering
RMG Acquisition Corp. III Announces Pricing of $420,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Palantir & bp Deepen Partnership, Accelerate Energy Transition
MedMen Enterprises Inc. Retains Moelis & Company LLC as Financial Advisor
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of West Canyon Trails, a New-Home Community in Belton, Texas, Priced From the Low $200,000s
09.02.21
Forbes Names KB Home One of America’s Best Employers
05.02.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Montara at Sycamore Hills, a New-Home Community Located in Upland, California
28.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Deer Run Meadows, a New-Home Community in Richmond, Texas, Priced From the $210,000s
25.01.21
KB Home Elects Jodeen A. Kozlak to Its Board of Directors
21.01.21
KB Home Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
21.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Willow Wood Place, a New-Home Community in North Houston Priced From the $210,000s
21.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Colliers Hill Villas, Located in a Premier Master-Planned Community in Erie, Colorado
21.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Northwood Point, a New-Home Community Located in Popular Northwest Tucson
15.01.21
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Fieldstone, Its Latest New-Home Community in Hughson, California