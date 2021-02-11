Dexcom Launches Inaugural Venture Capital Fund

Dexcom Ventures will be led by Dexcom veteran Steve Pacelli and will be focused on investment opportunities in sensing technology, data analytics, remote patient monitoring and population health, broadening Dexcom’s commitment to advancing better outcomes in healthcare.

DexCom, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXCM), the global leader in continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, today announced the launch of Dexcom Ventures. The inaugural fund will seek to identify and invest in opportunities to supplement growth in the core business and advance the development of adjacent technologies for the future.

“Driven by core technologies that our teams have developed internally, Dexcom continues to achieve strong growth and expand our future markets,” said Kevin Sayer, chairman, president and CEO of Dexcom. “By establishing Dexcom Ventures, we believe we can advance innovative technologies that enable better health outcomes and complement our growth opportunity. I have full confidence in Steve and his team as they lead this exciting new effort.”

The fund will support independent initiatives in glucose sensing technologies and in adjacent fields of metabolic monitoring and marks the entrance into the venture capital space for parent company Dexcom.

“We strive to be value-add strategic investors by leveraging access to Dexcom’s unique industry expertise and technology leadership,” Pacelli said. “While we have matured as a company over the years, we still consider ourselves to be a ‘start-up’ of sorts. We feel well positioned to invest early and support our portfolio companies as they pioneer markets.’’

About Dexcom

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

