RLI Declares Regular Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today its Board of Directors has declared a first quarter regular cash dividend of $0.24 per share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The dividend is payable on March 19, 2021, to shareholders of record as of February 26, 2021.

RLI has increased dividends in each of the last 45 years. The company’s dividend yield would be 0.92% based on the $0.96 indicated annual dividend and yesterday’s closing stock price of $103.93.