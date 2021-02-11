 

L3Harris Technologies to Host Virtual Investor Briefing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) will host a virtual Investor Briefing on Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Led by Chairman & CEO, William M. Brown and Vice Chairman, President & COO, Christopher E. Kubasik, along with members of the senior leadership team, the event will highlight the strategy and outlook for the company, with a specific focus on its Integrated Mission Systems and Space & Airborne Systems segments.

The live webcast will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. ET. The event as well as the supporting slides and Q&A sessions will be accessible at L3Harris.com. A replay will be available on the L3Harris website following the event.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 48,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.



