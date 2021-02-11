Affirm Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Second Quarter Results

"Since we founded Affirm and through to this day, our mission has been to build honest financial products that improve lives. We've aligned our success with the success of both sides of the commerce ecosystem, winning when our consumers and our merchants win. And during the last quarter, we continued to demonstrate that this approach translates into results," said Max Levchin, Founder and CEO of Affirm. "We grew our active consumers 52% and our merchant base 90% year-over-year, driving revenue growth of 57% year-over-year and a 55% year-over-year increase in quarterly gross merchandise volume to a record $2.1 billion. As we look ahead, we remain committed to empowering consumers to take control of their finances, helping merchants grow their revenue on our platform, and developing new innovative solutions to establish the ubiquity of our network and breath of our platform."

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) (“Affirm” or the "Company”), a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 second quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Highlights:

Gross merchandise volume ("GMV") for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $2.1 billion, an increase of 55% when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

The Company had 4.5 million active consumers as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 52% when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

Transactions per active consumer were approximately 2.2 as of December 31, 2020, an increase of 7% when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Total revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $204.0 million, a 57% increase when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

Total revenue less transaction costs 1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $89.9 million, a 141% increase when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020

for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $89.9 million, a 141% increase when compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2020 Operating loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $31.7 million compared to $32.6 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 3%

Adjusted operating loss 1 for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million compared to $21.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 92%

for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.8 million compared to $21.9 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020, a decrease of 92% Net loss for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $31.6 million compared to $31.0 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2020

Recent Developments

On January 1, 2021, the Company completed its acquisition of PayBright Inc., one of Canada’s leading buy now, pay later providers.

On January 15, 2021, the Company closed its initial public offering ("IPO") of 28,290,000 shares of Class A common stock, including 3,690,000 shares pursuant to the option granted to the underwriters to purchase additional shares of Class A common stock, at an offering price of $49.00 per share. The proceeds, before expenses, to the Company from the IPO were $1.3 billion.

Financial Outlook

The following table summarizes Affirm's guidance for the third quarter and full year fiscal 2021 periods1.

Fiscal Q3 2021 Fiscal Year 2021 GMV $1.80 to $1.85 billion $7.25 to $7.35 billion Revenue $185 to $195 million $760 to $780 million Transaction Costs $125 to $130 million $500 to $510 million Revenue Less Transaction Costs $60 to $65 million $260 to $270 million Adjusted Operating Loss2 $(47.5) to $(52.5) million $(120) to $(130) million Weighted Average Shares Outstanding 226 million 155 million

Conference Call

Affirm will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 11, 2021, at 5:00pm ET. Hosting the call will be Max Levchin, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Linford, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call will be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.affirm.com/. A replay will be available on the investor relations website following the call.

Key Operating Metrics and Financial Measures

The Company uses the following key operational, financial, and non-GAAP financial metrics to evaluate its business, measure its performance, develop forecasts, and make strategic decisions.

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in millions, except GMV and percent data) (unaudited) GMV (in billions) $ 1.3 $ 2.1 $ 2.2 $ 3.6 Total Revenue, net $ 130.0 $ 204.0 $ 217.9 $ 378.0 Total Revenue as a % of GMV 9.7 % 9.8 % 9.9 % 10.6 % Transaction Costs $ 92.7 $ 114.1 $ 155.3 $ 244.1 Transaction Costs as a % of GMV1 6.9 % 5.5 % 7.0 % 6.9 % Revenue Less Transaction Costs1 $ 37.3 $ 89.9 $ 62.6 $ 133.9 Revenue Less Transaction Costs as a % of GMV1 2.8 % 4.3 % 2.8 % 3.8 % Operating Loss $ (32.6) $ (31.7) $ (65.6) $ (76.3) Adjusted Operating Loss1 $ (21.9) $ (1.8) $ (44.3) $ (21.1) Operating Margin (25.1) % (15.5) % (30.1) % (20.2) % Adjusted Operating Margin1 (16.9) % (0.9) % (20.3) % (5.6) % Net Loss $ (31.0) $ (31.6) $ (61.8) $ (46.8)

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 (in millions, except Total Platform Portfolio, per consumer, and percent data) (unaudited) Active Consumers 3.0 3.6 4.5 Transactions per Active Consumer 2.1 2.1 2.2 Total Platform Portfolio (in billions) $ 2.2 $ 2.5 $ 3.7 Equity Capital Required1 $ 220.1 $ 220.8 $ 277.3 Equity Capital Required as a % of Total Platform Portfolio1 10.2 % 8.9 % 7.5 % Allowance for Credit Losses as a % of Loans Held for Investment 8.5 % 9.2 % 6.9 %

Gross Merchandise Volume ("GMV")

The Company measures gross merchandise volume to assess the volume of transactions that take place on its platform. The Company defines GMV as the total dollar amount of all transactions on the Affirm platform during the applicable period, net of refunds. GMV does not represent revenue earned by Affirm. However, the GMV processed through its platform is an indicator of the success of its merchants and the strength of its platform.

Transaction Costs

The Company defines transaction costs as the sum of loss on loan purchase commitment, provision for credit losses, funding costs, and processing and servicing expense.

Revenue Less Transaction Costs

The Company defines revenue less transaction costs as its GAAP total revenue less transaction costs as defined above.

Adjusted Operating Loss

The Company defines adjusted operating loss as its GAAP operating loss, excluding: (a) depreciation and amortization; (b) stock-based compensation included in GAAP operating loss; (c) the amortization of its commercial agreement asset; and (d) certain other non-recurring items.

Adjusted Operating Margin

The Company defines adjusted operating margin as its adjusted operating loss, as defined above, as a percentage of its GAAP total revenue.

Active Consumers

The Company assesses consumer adoption and engagement by the number of active consumers across its platform. Active consumers are the primary measure of the size of its network. The Company defines an active consumer as a consumer who engages in at least one transaction on its platform during the 12 months prior to the measurement date.

Transactions per Active Consumer

The Company believes the value of its network is amplified with greater consumer engagement and repeat usage, highlighted by increased transactions per active consumer. Transactions per active consumer is defined as the average number of transactions that an active consumer has conducted on its platform during the 12 months prior to the measurement date.

Total Platform Portfolio

The Company defines total platform portfolio as the unpaid principal balance outstanding of all loans facilitated through its platform as of the balance sheet date, including both those loans held for investment and those loans owned by third-parties.

Equity Capital Required

The Company defines equity capital required as the sum of the balance of loans held for investment and loans held for sale, less the balance of funding debt and notes issued by securitization trusts as of the balance sheet date.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's interim condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: Transaction costs, transaction costs as a percentage of GMV, revenue less transaction costs, revenue less transaction costs as a percentage of GMV, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, equity capital required, and equity capital required as a percentage of total platform portfolio. Definitions of each of these non-GAAP financial measures are included above, and reconciliations of each non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are included in the tables below.

Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for planning purposes, including the preparation of its annual operating budget, as a measure of its operating results and the effectiveness of its business strategy, and in evaluating its financial performance. However, non-GAAP financial information is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, and use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as analytical tools. Some of these limitations are as follows:

Revenue less transaction costs and revenue less transaction costs as a percentage of GMV are not intended to be a measure of operating profit or loss as they exclude key operating expenses such as technology and data analytics, sales and marketing, and general and administrative expenses;

Adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin exclude certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, although the assets being depreciated and amortized may need to be replaced in the future, and share-based compensation expense, which has been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, a significant recurring expense and an important part of its compensation strategy; and

Other companies, including companies in the same industry, may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently from how the Company calculates them or not at all, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Accordingly, you should not consider these non-GAAP financial measures in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of the Company's financial results as reported under GAAP, and these non-GAAP measures should be considered along with other operating and financial performance measures presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the business.

Cautionary Note About Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding: the Company's strategy and future operations; the Company's future financial position, gross market value, revenue, transaction costs, operating income, provision for credit losses, and cash flows; and general economic trends and trends in the industry and markets. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include factors relating to: the Company's need to attract additional merchants and consumers and retain and grow its relationships with existing merchants and consumers; its need to maintain a consistently high level of consumer satisfaction and trust in its brand; the concentration of a large percentage of its revenue with a single merchant partner; its ability to sustain its revenue growth rate or the growth rate of its related key operating metrics; the highly competitive nature of its industry; risks relating to its agreement with one of its originating bank partners; the risk that its existing funding arrangements may not be renewed or replaced or its existing funding sources may be unwilling or unable to provide funding to it on terms acceptable to it, or at all; its ability to effectively underwrite loans facilitated through its platform and accurately price credit risk; the performance of loans facilitated through its platform; risks associated with changes in market interest rates; risks relating to its securitizations, warehouse credit facilities and forward flow agreements; the impact on its business of general economic conditions, the financial performance of its merchants, and fluctuations in the U.S. consumer credit market; its ability to grow effectively through acquisitions or other strategic investments or alliances; risks associated with expanding its operations internationally; the potential impact of any cyber-attacks, misconduct, computer viruses, or physical or electronic break-ins that it might experience; risks associated with its business being subject extensive regulation, examination, and oversight in a variety of areas; and other risks that are described in its prospectus relating to its initial public offering filed on January 14, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act and in its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's views with respect to future events as of the date hereof and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation and do not intend to update these forward-looking statements.

About Affirm

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 Assets ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash and cash equivalents ​ $ 267,059 $ 520,741 Restricted cash ​ 61,069 116,049 Loans held for sale ​ 4,459 12,302 Loans held for investment ​ 1,034,312 1,888,432 Allowance for credit losses ​ (95,137) (131,165) Loans held for investment, net ​ 939,175 1,757,267 Accounts receivable, net ​ 59,001 67,046 Property, equipment and software, net ​ 48,140 49,358 Other assets ​ 23,348 185,359 Total Assets ​ $ 1,402,251 $ 2,708,122 Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit ​ Liabilities: ​ Accounts payable ​ $ 18,361 $ 26,224 Payable to third-party loan owners ​ 24,998 33,043 Accrued interest payable ​ 1,860 3,133 Accrued expenses and other liabilities ​ 27,810 44,629 Convertible debt ​ 74,222 — Notes issued by securitization trusts ​ — 818,446 Funding debt ​ 817,926 804,960 Total liabilities ​ 965,177 1,730,435 Redeemable convertible preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 124,453,009 and 149,860,292 ​ shares authorized as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020; 122,115,971 and 148,396,979

shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively;

liquidation preference of $809,032 and $1,305,240 as of June 30, 2020 and December 31,

2020, respectively 804,170 1,327,271 Stockholders’ deficit: ​ Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 232,000,000 and 304,000,000 shares authorized as of ​ June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020; 47,684,427 and 59,239,370 shares issued and

outstanding as of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020, respectively — — Additional paid in capital ​ 80,373 142,477 Accumulated deficit ​ (447,167) (493,999) Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss) ​ (302) 1,938 Total stockholders’ deficit ​ (367,096) (349,584) Total Liabilities, Redeemable Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Deficit ​ $ 1,402,251 $ 2,708,122

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 Revenue ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Merchant network revenue ​ $ 67,764 ​ $ 99,630 $ 104,153 ​ $ 192,895 Virtual card network revenue ​ 7,110 ​ 10,820 10,711 ​ 16,778 Interest income ​ 45,073 ​ 73,857 85,241 ​ 128,094 Gain on sales of loans ​ 4,738 ​ 14,560 10,463 ​ 30,994 Servicing income ​ 5,291 ​ 5,174 7,355 ​ 9,258 Total Revenue, net ​ $ 129,976 $ 204,041 $ 217,923 $ 378,019 Operating Expenses ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Loss on loan purchase commitment ​ $ 42,661 ​ $ 67,768 $ 62,622 ​ $ 133,636 Provision for credit losses ​ 30,178 ​ 17,468 55,022 ​ 57,735 Funding costs ​ 8,167 ​ 12,060 16,295 ​ 22,412 Processing and servicing ​ 11,652 ​ 16,802 21,347 ​ 30,300 Technology and data analytics ​ 31,612 ​ 41,634 56,980 ​ 75,402 Sales and marketing ​ 7,651 ​ 39,112 12,870 ​ 61,694 General and administrative ​ 30,688 ​ 40,916 58,392 ​ 73,182 Total Operating Expenses ​ 162,609 235,760 283,528 454,361 Operating Loss ​ $ (32,633) $ (31,719) $ (65,605) $ (76,342) Other income, net ​ 1,730 ​ 240 4,003 ​ 29,685 Loss Before Income Taxes ​ $ (30,903) $ (31,479) $ (61,602) $ (46,657) Income tax expense ​ 93 78 189 175 Net Loss ​ $ (30,996) $ (31,557) $ (61,791) $ (46,832) Excess return to preferred stockholders on repurchase (13,205) — (13,205) — Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (44,201) $ (31,557) $ (74,996) $ (46,832) Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Foreign currency translation adjustments ​ $ (15) ​ $ 1,834 $ 10 ​ $ 2,240 Net Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) ​ (15) ​ 1,834 10 ​ 2,240 Comprehensive Loss ​ $ (31,011) $ (29,723) $ (61,781) $ (44,592) Per share data: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders: ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic ​ $ (0.92) $ (0.45) $ (1.55) $ (0.69) Diluted ​ $ (0.92) $ (0.45) $ (1.55) $ (1.07) Weighted average common shares outstanding ​ ​ ​ ​ ​ Basic ​ 48,079,867 70,801,521 48,241,444 67,795,598 Diluted ​ 48,079,867 70,801,521 48,241,444 69,534,680

AFFIRM HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (in thousands) ​ ​ Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, ​ ​ 2019 2020 2019 2020 Cash Flows from Operating Activities ​ ​ ​ ​ Net Loss ​ $ (30,996) $ (31,557) $ (61,791) ​ $ (46,832) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: ​ ​ ​ Provision for credit losses ​ 30,178 17,468 55,022 ​ 57,735 Amortization of premiums and discounts on loans ​ (6,891) (20,330) (13,194) ​ (31,453) Gain on sales of loans ​ (4,738) (14,560) (10,463) ​ (30,994) Changes in fair value of servicing assets and liabilities ​ 1,643 (92) 902 ​ (188) Changes in fair value of convertible debt derivative ​ — — — ​ (30,106) Changes in fair value of residual trust certificates — (274) — (274) Amortization of commercial agreement asset ​ — 17,039 — ​ 31,300 Amortization of debt issuance costs ​ 542 1,278 1,142 ​ 2,361 Stock-based compensation ​ 8,369 6,521 16,794 ​ 12,724 Depreciation and amortization ​ 2,432 3,351 4,544 ​ 7,071 Deferred tax expense ​ 93 78 189 ​ 175 Other ​ (15) 1,834 12 ​ 2,241 Purchases of loans held for sale ​ (741,322) (687,037) (1,084,810) ​ (1,033,915) Proceeds from the sale of loans held for sale ​ 718,965 662,747 1,052,121 ​ 1,001,673 Change in operating assets and liabilities: ​ ​ Accounts receivable, net ​ (1,075) (19,255) (3,058) ​ (9,080) Other assets ​ (6,587) (17,275) (7,252) ​ (16,906) Accrued interest payable ​ 296 1,001 1,256 ​ 1,799 Accounts payable ​ 4,170 1,752 1,991 ​ 7,862 Accrued expenses and other liabilities ​ 5,090 17,817 5,081 ​ 16,802 Payable to third-party loan owners ​ 3,729 11,839 6,869 ​ 8,046 Net Cash Used in Operating Activities ​ (16,117) (47,655) (34,645) (49,959) Cash Flows from Investing Activities ​ ​ ​ Purchases of loans ​ (781,546) (1,404,972) (1,339,851) ​ (2,582,741) Origination of loans — (109,047) — (109,047) Proceeds from the sale of loans ​ 78,975 129,911 137,057 ​ 204,960 Principal repayments of loans ​ 505,844 951,681 943,486 ​ 1,700,809 Acquisition funds in transit — (113,628) — (113,628) Additions to property, equipment and software ​ (8,091) (2,894) (13,502) ​ (7,063) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities ​ (204,818) (548,949) (272,810) (906,710) Cash Flows from Financing Activities ​ ​ ​ Proceeds from funding debt ​ 559,248 759,441 969,782 ​ 1,533,379 Payment of debt issuance costs ​ (1,371) (2,170) (1,371) ​ (6,787) Principal repayments of funding debt ​ (376,382) (653,946) (739,608) ​ (1,544,502) Proceeds from issuance of notes and certificates by securitization trusts ​ — 378,223 — ​ 896,455 Principal repayments of notes issued by securitization trusts ​ — (55,613) — ​ (70,390) Proceeds from issuance of redeemable convertible preferred stock, net ​ (2) 108 15,481 ​ 434,542 Repurchases of redeemable convertible preferred stock (22,591) — (22,591) — Proceeds from issuance of common stock ​ 478 21,676 1,221 ​ 23,417 Repurchases of common stock ​ (17,589) (199) (18,454) ​ (783) Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities ​ 141,791 447,520 204,460 1,265,331 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash ​ (79,144) (149,084) (102,995) ​ 308,662 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period ​ 333,920 785,874 357,771 ​ 328,128 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, end of period ​ $ 254,776 $ 636,790 $ 254,776 $ 636,790 Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information ​ ​ ​ ​ Cash payments for interest ​ $ 7,329 $ 9,782 $ 13,924 ​ $ 16,716 Supplemental Disclosures of Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities ​ ​ ​ Stock-based compensation included in capitalized internal-use software ​ $ 785 $ 253 $ 1,683 ​ $ 1,225 Additions to property and equipment included in accrued expenses ​ 1,559 9 1,559 ​ 24 Issuance of warrants in exchange for commercial agreement ​ — — — ​ 67,645 Conversion of convertible debt ​ — — — ​ 88,559

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following tables present a reconciliation of transaction costs, revenue less transaction costs, adjusted operating loss, adjusted operating margin, and equity capital required to their most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP for each of the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, Six Months Ended December 31, 2019 2020 2019 2020 (in thousands, except percent data) (unaudited) Operating Expenses Loss on loan purchase commitment $ 42,661 $ 67,768 $ 62,622 $ 133,636 Provision for credit losses 30,178 17,468 55,022 57,735 Funding costs 8,167 12,060 16,295 22,412 Processing and servicing 11,652 16,802 21,347 30,300 Transaction Costs (Non-GAAP) $ 92,658 $ 114,098 $ 155,286 $ 244,083 Technology and data analytics 31,612 41,634 56,980 75,402 Sales and marketing 7,651 39,112 12,870 61,694 General and administrative 30,688 40,916 58,392 73,182 Total Operating Expenses $ 162,609 $ 235,760 $ 283,528 $ 454,361 Total Revenue $ 129,976 $ 204,041 $ 217,923 $ 378,019 Less: Transaction Costs (Non-GAAP) (92,658) (114,098) (155,286) (244,083) Revenue Less Transaction Costs (Non-GAAP) $ 37,318 $ 89,943 $ 62,637 $ 133,936 Operating Loss $ (32,633) $ (31,719) $ (65,605) $ (76,342) Add: Depreciation and amortization 2,432 3,351 4,544 7,071 Add: Stock-based compensation included in operating expenses 8,294 6,521 16,719 12,724 Add: Amortization of Shopify Inc. commercial agreement asset — 17,039 — 31,300 Add: Other non-recurring items3 — 2,971 — 4,162 Adjusted Operating Loss (Non-GAAP) $ (21,907) $ (1,837) $ (44,342) $ (21,085) Divided by: Total Revenue, net $ 129,976 $ 204,041 $ 217,923 $ 378,019 Adjusted Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) (16.9) % (0.9) % (20.3) % (5.6) %

December 31, 2019 June 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 (in thousands) (unaudited) Loans held for investment $ 1,012,987 $ 1,034,312 $ 1,888,432 Add: Loans held for sale 6,255 4,459 12,302 Less: Funding debt (799,178) (817,926) (804,960) Less: Notes issued by securitization trusts — — (818,446) Equity Capital Required (Non-GAAP) $ 220,064 $ 220,845 $ 277,328

1 Information about Affirm's use of non-GAAP financial measures is provided under "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below, and reconciliations of GAAP results to non-GAAP results are provided in the tables at the end of this press release.

2 A reconciliation of adjusted operating loss to the comparable GAAP measure is not available on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability of, expenses that may be incurred in the future.

3 Other non-recurring items consists of one-time expenses incurred in the period associated with the Company's initial public offering and its acquisition of PayBright Inc.

AFRM-F

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210211005897/en/