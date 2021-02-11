Personalis to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (866) 990-1997 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9127 for international callers, using conference ID: 5065084. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.