 

Personalis to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today it will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25, 2021. In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a conference call and webcast that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results and recent highlights.

Interested parties may access the live call via telephone by dialing (866) 990-1997 for domestic callers or (470) 495-9127 for international callers, using conference ID: 5065084. The live webinar of the call may be accessed by visiting the Events section of the company's website at investors.personalis.com. A replay of the webinar will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website.

About Personalis, Inc.

Personalis, Inc. is a leader in population sequencing and cancer genomics, with a focus on data, scale, efficiency and quality. Personalis operates one of the largest sequencing programs globally and is currently the sole sequencing provider to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Million Veterans Program. In oncology, Personalis is transforming the development of next-generation therapies by providing more comprehensive molecular data about each patient’s cancer and immune response. The Personalis ImmunoID NeXT Platform is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single tissue or blood sample. The Personalis Clinical Laboratory is GxP aligned as well as CLIA’88-certified and CAP-accredited.



