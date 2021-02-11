 

Infinity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, an oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic candidate, which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the Company.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

Infinity intends to use net proceeds from the offering for the continued clinical development of eganelisib, for general corporate purposes and for working capital.

The offering will be made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-230258) that became effective with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on April 29, 2019, the base prospectus contained therein and a prospectus supplement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to the offering and the shares of common stock being offered will be filed with the SEC. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement, and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and this offering. Copies of the registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or, when available, by contacting: Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

