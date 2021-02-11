Infinity Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: INFI) (“Infinity” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing eganelisib, an oral, immuno-oncology macrophage reprogramming therapeutic candidate, which is designed to address a fundamental biologic mechanism of immune suppression in cancer, today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock. In addition, the Company intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering on the same terms and conditions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurances as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. All of the shares in the offering will be sold by the Company.

Piper Sandler & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.