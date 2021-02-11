Cognex Chairman and Founder, Dr. Robert J. Shillman, to Resign

“Doctor Bob’s contributions to Cognex’s ongoing success over these past 40 years are truly remarkable,” said Willett. “Doctor Bob’s brilliance and enthusiasm shaped the unique ‘Work Hard, Play Hard, Move Fast’ culture at Cognex, and we intend to carry on his vision for what an exceptional company should be well into the future.”

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) today announced that after 40 incredible years, Dr. Robert J. Shillman (“Doctor Bob”), Founder, Chairman and Chief Culture Officer of Cognex, has decided to resign from Cognex’s board of directors and as an executive officer of Cognex, effective May 5, 2021. Shillman will continue to hold his title of Chief Culture Officer until June 1, 2021. After that time, he will assume the title of “Founder, Chairman Emeritus and Adviser” and remain an employee of Cognex as an adviser to Cognex’s Chief Executive Officer, Robert J. Willett , and to Cognex’s Board of Directors. Anthony Sun, Cognex’s Lead Independent Director, will succeed Shillman as Chairman of Cognex’s Board.

Shillman, 74, is the founder of Cognex and has served as Chairman of the Board and as an executive officer of Cognex since its founding in 1981. Shillman was Chief Executive Officer of Cognex from 1981 through March 2011, at which time he recruited Mr. Willett and promoted him to fill the CEO role. Shillman holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and computer science from Northeastern University, and both a master’s degree and a Ph.D. in electrical engineering and computer science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In the 40 years since its founding, Shillman and his team of Cognoids built Cognex into the world’s largest and most successful company specializing in machine vision.

