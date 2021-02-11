Senseonics to Participate in the SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE American: SENS), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of long-term, implantable continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes, today announced plans to participate in the upcoming virtual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Management is scheduled to present Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 12:00 pm ET. Interested parties may access a live and recorded webcast of the presentation on the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.senseonics.com.