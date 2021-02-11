Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net revenue of $18.0 million

Operating income of $1.1 million

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.7 million

Income per diluted share of $0.05

Customer orders of $17.9 million

Unrestricted cash of $45.6 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Amtech delivered strong results in the first quarter, with sequential growth driven by increasing demand for our products within the semiconductor segment we serve. We are encouraged to see this continue into the second quarter with a broadening of quoting activity across multiple end markets. As global economies return to growth and with the emergence of chip shortages, the long-term demand drivers for our business remain as strong as ever, with automotive, renewable energy, mobile devices and wireless communications applications driving increased demand for power semiconductors, including silicon carbide, in the years ahead.”

GAAP Financial Results (in millions, except per share amounts) Q1 Q4 Q1 FY 2021 FY 2020 FY 2020 Net revenues $ 18.0 $ 15.1 $ 20.7 Gross profit $ 7.5 $ 5.0 $ 8.2 Gross margin 41.8 % 32.9 % 39.5 % Operating income (loss) $ 1.1 $ (1.2 ) $ 1.6 Operating margin 5.9 % -7.8 % 7.9 % Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax $ 0.7 $ (2.0 ) $ (1.3 ) Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) $ (0.09 )

Net revenues increased 19% sequentially and decreased 13% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to the shipment of our 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace to a top-tier global power semiconductor customer, as previously announced.

Gross margin increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 both sequentially and compared to the same prior year period due to favorable product mix.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $0.1 million sequentially and $0.7 million compared to the same prior year period. The decrease compared to the prior year period was primarily due to legal costs incurred in fiscal Q1 2020 relating to our solar divestiture.

Operating income was $1.1 million, compared to operating loss of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and operating income of $1.6 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and includes a benefit of approximately $0.3 million related to the reversal of previously recorded uncertain tax positions.

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, or 5 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or 9 cents per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and loss of $2.0 million, or 14 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as understood today, as well as impacts from the shortage of shipping containers and the related delays for goods shipped from China. Given how fluid the situation is both for Amtech as well as that of its customers and supply chain, management would like to remind investors that actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $18.0 to $20.0 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 is expected to be approximately 40%, with operating margin positive.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal first quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The Conference ID number is 7458358. The call will be webcast and available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 11, 2021 (Unaudited) Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations (in thousands, except percentages and ratios) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Amtech Systems, Inc. Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 17,975 $ 15,084 $ 20,692 Gross profit $ 7,512 $ 4,958 $ 8,174 Gross margin 42 % 33 % 40 % Operating income (loss) $ 1,054 $ (1,181 ) $ 1,637 New orders $ 17,869 $ 13,767 $ 17,625 Backlog $ 13,799 $ 13,905 $ 13,444 Semiconductor Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 15,575 $ 12,935 $ 17,232 Gross profit $ 6,912 $ 4,647 $ 7,186 Gross margin 44 % 36 % 42 % Operating income $ 2,197 $ 406 $ 2,722 New orders $ 15,483 $ 11,979 $ 15,094 Backlog $ 12,750 $ 12,842 $ 12,764 SiC/LED Segment Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 2,400 $ 2,149 $ 2,817 Gross profit $ 600 $ 311 $ 979 Gross margin 25 % 14 % 35 % Operating (loss) income $ (66 ) $ (512 ) $ 534 New orders $ 2,386 $ 1,788 $ 2,531 Backlog $ 1,049 $ 1,063 $ 680

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 11, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues, net of returns and allowances $ 17,975 $ 20,692 Cost of sales 10,463 12,518 Gross profit 7,512 8,174 Selling, general and administrative 5,213 5,915 Research, development and engineering 1,245 622 Operating income 1,054 1,637 Loss on sale of subsidiary — (2,793 ) Interest expense and other, net (255 ) (70 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 799 (1,226 ) Income tax provision 80 41 Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax 719 (1,267 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax — (665 ) Net income (loss) $ 719 $ (1,932 ) Income (Loss) Per Basic Share: Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) Basic loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) per basic share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share: Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations $ 0.05 $ (0.09 ) Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations $ — $ (0.05 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.05 $ (0.14 ) Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 14,072 14,290 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 14,117 14,290

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 11, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Assets Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 45,614 $ 45,070 Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $169 and $159 at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively) 13,940 11,243 Inventories 16,616 17,277 Income taxes receivable 1,362 1,362 Other current assets 1,501 1,617 Total current assets 79,033 76,569 Property, Plant and Equipment - Net 11,952 11,995 Right-of-Use Assets - Net 5,155 5,124 Intangible Assets - Net 543 609 Goodwill - Net 6,633 6,633 Deferred Income Taxes - Net 566 566 Other Assets 645 602 Total Assets $ 104,527 $ 102,098 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 3,414 $ 2,676 Accrued compensation and related taxes 2,406 2,066 Accrued warranty expense 350 380 Other accrued liabilities 719 751 Current maturities of long-term debt 384 380 Contract liabilities 1,156 1,224 Total current liabilities 8,429 7,477 Long-Term Debt 4,701 4,798 Long-Term Lease Liability 5,090 5,064 Income Taxes Payable 3,274 3,240 Total Liabilities 21,494 20,579 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,091,422 and 14,063,172 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively 141 141 Additional paid-in capital 124,635 124,435 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (51 ) (646 ) Retained deficit (41,692 ) (42,411 ) Total shareholders’ equity 83,033 81,519 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 104,527 $ 102,098

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: ASYS) February 11, 2021 (Unaudited) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ 719 $ (1,932 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 325 406 Write-down of inventory 48 311 Deferred income taxes — 784 Non-cash share-based compensation expense 65 68 Loss on sale of subsidiary — 2,793 Provision for (reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts, net 5 (59 ) Other, net 3 13 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (2,702 ) 3,296 Inventories 613 1,025 Other assets 20 (1,458 ) Accounts payable 738 (1,983 ) Accrued income taxes 34 (1,616 ) Accrued and other liabilities 304 (486 ) Contract liabilities (68 ) (1,330 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 104 (168 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (198 ) (173 ) Net cash disposed of in sale of subsidiary — (647 ) Net cash used in investing activities (198 ) (820 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 135 701 Payments on long-term debt (93 ) (103 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 42 598 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 596 1,141 Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 544 751 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period* 45,070 59,134 Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period* $ 45,614 $ 59,885

* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.

