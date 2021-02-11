 

Amtech Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS), a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs), today reported results for its first quarter ended December 31, 2020.

First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial and Operational Highlights:

  • Net revenue of $18.0 million
  • Operating income of $1.1 million
  • Income from continuing operations, net of tax, of $0.7 million
  • Income per diluted share of $0.05
  • Customer orders of $17.9 million
  • Unrestricted cash of $45.6 million

Mr. Michael Whang, Chief Executive Officer of Amtech, commented, “Amtech delivered strong results in the first quarter, with sequential growth driven by increasing demand for our products within the semiconductor segment we serve. We are encouraged to see this continue into the second quarter with a broadening of quoting activity across multiple end markets. As global economies return to growth and with the emergence of chip shortages, the long-term demand drivers for our business remain as strong as ever, with automotive, renewable energy, mobile devices and wireless communications applications driving increased demand for power semiconductors, including silicon carbide, in the years ahead.”

GAAP Financial Results

 

(in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Q1

 

 

Q4

 

 

Q1

 

 

 

FY 2021

 

 

FY 2020

 

 

FY 2020

 

Net revenues

 

$

18.0

 

 

$

15.1

 

 

$

20.7

 

Gross profit

 

$

7.5

 

 

$

5.0

 

 

$

8.2

 

Gross margin

 

 

41.8

%

 

 

32.9

%

 

 

39.5

%

Operating income (loss)

 

$

1.1

 

 

$

(1.2

)

 

$

1.6

 

Operating margin

 

 

5.9

%

 

 

-7.8

%

 

 

7.9

%

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

 

$

0.7

 

 

$

(2.0

)

 

$

(1.3

)

Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

$

(0.09

)

Net revenues increased 19% sequentially and decreased 13% from the first quarter of fiscal 2020, with the sequential increase primarily attributed to the shipment of our 300mm clustered HTR diffusion furnace to a top-tier global power semiconductor customer, as previously announced.

Gross margin increased in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 both sequentially and compared to the same prior year period due to favorable product mix.

Selling, General & Administrative (“SG&A”) expenses decreased $0.1 million sequentially and $0.7 million compared to the same prior year period. The decrease compared to the prior year period was primarily due to legal costs incurred in fiscal Q1 2020 relating to our solar divestiture.

Operating income was $1.1 million, compared to operating loss of $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 and operating income of $1.6 million in the same prior year period.

Income tax provision was $0.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2020 and includes a benefit of approximately $0.3 million related to the reversal of previously recorded uncertain tax positions.

Income from continuing operations, net of tax, for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 was $0.7 million, or 5 cents per share. This compares to loss from continuing operations of $1.3 million, or 9 cents per share, for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 and loss of $2.0 million, or 14 cent per share, in the preceding quarter.

Outlook

The Company’s outlook reflects the anticipated ongoing impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic as understood today, as well as impacts from the shortage of shipping containers and the related delays for goods shipped from China. Given how fluid the situation is both for Amtech as well as that of its customers and supply chain, management would like to remind investors that actual results may differ materially in the weeks and months ahead. Additionally, the semiconductor equipment industries can be cyclical and inherently impacted by changes in market demand. Operating results can be significantly impacted, positively or negatively, by the timing of orders, system shipments, and the financial results of semiconductor manufacturers.

For the second fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2021, revenues are expected to be in the range of $18.0 to $20.0 million. Gross margin for the quarter ending March 31, 2021 is expected to be approximately 40%, with operating margin positive.

A portion of Amtech's results are denominated in Renminbis, a Chinese currency. The outlook provided in this press release is based on an assumed exchange rate between the United States Dollar and the Renminbi. Changes in the value of the Renminbi in relation to the United States Dollar could cause actual results to differ from expectations.

Conference Call

Amtech Systems will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss our fiscal first quarter financial results. The call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-437-2398. For international callers, please dial +1 323-289-6576. The Conference ID number is 7458358. The call will be webcast and available in the Investor Relations section of Amtech’s website at: http://www.amtechsystems.com.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the Investor Relations section of the company’s web site at http://www.amtechsystems.com/conference.htm shortly after the conclusion of the call and will remain available for approximately 30 calendar days.

About Amtech Systems, Inc.

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a leading, global manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). We sell these products to semiconductor device and module manufacturers worldwide, particularly in Asia, North America and Europe. Our strategic focus is on semiconductor growth opportunities in power electronics, sensors and analog devices leveraging our strength in our core competencies in thermal and substrate processing. We are a market leader in the high-end power chip market (SiC substrates, 300mm horizontal thermal reactor, and electronic assemblies used in power, RF, and other advanced applications), developing and supplying essential equipment and consumables used in the semiconductor industry. Amtech's products are recognized under the leading brand names BTU International, Bruce Technologies, and PR Hoffman.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release is forward-looking in nature. All statements in this press release, or made by management of Amtech Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("Amtech"), other than statements of historical fact, are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements" (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). The forward-looking statements in this press release relate only to events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this press release. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements regarding Amtech's future financial results, operating results, business strategies, projected costs, products under development, competitive positions, plans and objectives of Amtech and its management for future operations, efforts to improve operational efficiencies and effectiveness and profitably grow our revenue, and enhancements to our technologies and expansion of our product portfolio. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "plan," "anticipate," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "believe," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," "should," "would," "could", "likely," "future," "target," "forecast," "goal," "observe," and "strategy" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology used in this press release or by our management, which are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Form 10-K that Amtech filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the year-ended September 30, 2020, listed various important factors that could affect the Company's future operating results and financial condition and could cause actual results to differ materially from historical results and expectations based on forward-looking statements made in this document or elsewhere by Amtech or on its behalf. These factors can be found under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form 10-K and investors should refer to them. Because it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, any such list cannot be considered a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

 

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

February 11, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

Summary Financial Information for Continuing Operations

 

(in thousands, except percentages and ratios)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

September 30,

2020

 

 

December 31,

2019

 

Amtech Systems, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net of returns and allowances

 

$

17,975

 

 

$

15,084

 

 

$

20,692

 

Gross profit

 

$

7,512

 

 

$

4,958

 

 

$

8,174

 

Gross margin

 

 

42

%

 

 

33

%

 

 

40

%

Operating income (loss)

 

$

1,054

 

 

$

(1,181

)

 

$

1,637

 

New orders

 

$

17,869

 

 

$

13,767

 

 

$

17,625

 

Backlog

 

$

13,799

 

 

$

13,905

 

 

$

13,444

 

Semiconductor Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net of returns and allowances

 

$

15,575

 

 

$

12,935

 

 

$

17,232

 

Gross profit

 

$

6,912

 

 

$

4,647

 

 

$

7,186

 

Gross margin

 

 

44

%

 

 

36

%

 

 

42

%

Operating income

 

$

2,197

 

 

$

406

 

 

$

2,722

 

New orders

 

$

15,483

 

 

$

11,979

 

 

$

15,094

 

Backlog

 

$

12,750

 

 

$

12,842

 

 

$

12,764

 

SiC/LED Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues, net of returns and allowances

 

$

2,400

 

 

$

2,149

 

 

$

2,817

 

Gross profit

 

$

600

 

 

$

311

 

 

$

979

 

Gross margin

 

 

25

%

 

 

14

%

 

 

35

%

Operating (loss) income

 

$

(66

)

 

$

(512

)

 

$

534

 

New orders

 

$

2,386

 

 

$

1,788

 

 

$

2,531

 

Backlog

 

$

1,049

 

 

$

1,063

 

 

$

680

 

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

 

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

February 11, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

(in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Revenues, net of returns and allowances

 

$

17,975

 

 

$

20,692

 

Cost of sales

 

 

10,463

 

 

 

12,518

 

Gross profit

 

 

7,512

 

 

 

8,174

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

5,213

 

 

 

5,915

 

Research, development and engineering

 

 

1,245

 

 

 

622

 

Operating income

 

 

1,054

 

 

 

1,637

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

(2,793

)

Interest expense and other, net

 

 

(255

)

 

 

(70

)

Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes

 

 

799

 

 

 

(1,226

)

Income tax provision

 

 

80

 

 

 

41

 

Income (loss) from continuing operations, net of tax

 

 

719

 

 

 

(1,267

)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

(665

)

Net income (loss)

 

$

719

 

 

$

(1,932

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) Per Basic Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Basic loss per share from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.05

)

Net income (loss) per basic share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (Loss) Per Diluted Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.09

)

Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations

 

$

 

 

$

(0.05

)

Net income (loss) per diluted share

 

$

0.05

 

 

$

(0.14

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

 

 

14,072

 

 

 

14,290

 

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

 

 

14,117

 

 

 

14,290

 

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

 

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

February 11, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

(in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

December 31,

2020

 

 

September 30,

2020

 

Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Assets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

45,614

 

 

$

45,070

 

Accounts receivable (less allowance for doubtful accounts of $169 and $159 at December 31, 2020, and September 30, 2020, respectively)

 

 

13,940

 

 

 

11,243

 

Inventories

 

 

16,616

 

 

 

17,277

 

Income taxes receivable

 

 

1,362

 

 

 

1,362

 

Other current assets

 

 

1,501

 

 

 

1,617

 

Total current assets

 

 

79,033

 

 

 

76,569

 

Property, Plant and Equipment - Net

 

 

11,952

 

 

 

11,995

 

Right-of-Use Assets - Net

 

 

5,155

 

 

 

5,124

 

Intangible Assets - Net

 

 

543

 

 

 

609

 

Goodwill - Net

 

 

6,633

 

 

 

6,633

 

Deferred Income Taxes - Net

 

 

566

 

 

 

566

 

Other Assets

 

 

645

 

 

 

602

 

Total Assets

 

$

104,527

 

 

$

102,098

 

Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

3,414

 

 

$

2,676

 

Accrued compensation and related taxes

 

 

2,406

 

 

 

2,066

 

Accrued warranty expense

 

 

350

 

 

 

380

 

Other accrued liabilities

 

 

719

 

 

 

751

 

Current maturities of long-term debt

 

 

384

 

 

 

380

 

Contract liabilities

 

 

1,156

 

 

 

1,224

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,429

 

 

 

7,477

 

Long-Term Debt

 

 

4,701

 

 

 

4,798

 

Long-Term Lease Liability

 

 

5,090

 

 

 

5,064

 

Income Taxes Payable

 

 

3,274

 

 

 

3,240

 

Total Liabilities

 

 

21,494

 

 

 

20,579

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock; 100,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding: 14,091,422 and 14,063,172 at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively

 

 

141

 

 

 

141

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

124,635

 

 

 

124,435

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(51

)

 

 

(646

)

Retained deficit

 

 

(41,692

)

 

 

(42,411

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

83,033

 

 

 

81,519

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity

 

$

104,527

 

 

$

102,098

 

 

AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC.

 

(NASDAQ: ASYS)

February 11, 2021

(Unaudited)

 

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

(in thousands)

 

 

 

Three Months Ended December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Operating Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

719

 

 

$

(1,932

)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

325

 

 

 

406

 

Write-down of inventory

 

 

48

 

 

 

311

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

 

 

 

784

 

Non-cash share-based compensation expense

 

 

65

 

 

 

68

 

Loss on sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

2,793

 

Provision for (reversal of) allowance for doubtful accounts, net

 

 

5

 

 

 

(59

)

Other, net

 

 

3

 

 

 

13

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

(2,702

)

 

 

3,296

 

Inventories

 

 

613

 

 

 

1,025

 

Other assets

 

 

20

 

 

 

(1,458

)

Accounts payable

 

 

738

 

 

 

(1,983

)

Accrued income taxes

 

 

34

 

 

 

(1,616

)

Accrued and other liabilities

 

 

304

 

 

 

(486

)

Contract liabilities

 

 

(68

)

 

 

(1,330

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

 

 

104

 

 

 

(168

)

Investing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

 

(198

)

 

 

(173

)

Net cash disposed of in sale of subsidiary

 

 

 

 

 

(647

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(198

)

 

 

(820

)

Financing Activities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

 

 

135

 

 

 

701

 

Payments on long-term debt

 

 

(93

)

 

 

(103

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

42

 

 

 

598

 

Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

 

596

 

 

 

1,141

 

Net Increase in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

 

 

544

 

 

 

751

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, Beginning of Period*

 

 

45,070

 

 

 

59,134

 

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash, End of Period*

 

$

45,614

 

 

$

59,885

 

* Includes Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash that are included in Held-For-Sale Assets on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets for periods prior to January 22, 2020.



