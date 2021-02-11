 

AlloVir Research Presented at the 2021 Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meeting Digital Experience

AlloVir (Nasdaq: ALVR), a late clinical-stage cell therapy company, today announced results of a subgroup analysis from a Phase 2, proof-of-concept study (CHARMS) evaluating the company’s lead product candidate, Viralym-M (ALVR105), an allogeneic, off-the-shelf, multi-virus specific investigational T-cell therapy (VST), in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (allo-HSCT) recipients with virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis (V-HC). These data are being presented in an oral presentation during the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (TCT) Meeting of the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR). Additionally, two separate oral presentations characterize the high economic and clinical burden of V-HC and double-stranded (ds) DNA viral infections in allo-HSCT recipients. Preclinical data was also presented in a poster presentation on ALVR109, AlloVir’s virus-specific T-cell therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

“The data from the Phase 2 CHARMS study highlight Viralym-M's potential to treat and possibly prevent multiple viral infections and viral diseases. The findings presented at TCT show that this novel virus-specific T cell therapy has the potential to rapidly and effectively resolve macroscopic hematuria in allo-HSCT recipients with virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis – a disease that currently has no effective treatment options and causes significant morbidity and increased risk of mortality,” said Agustin Melian, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Head of Global Medical Sciences of AlloVir. “We have recently initiated our Phase 3, pivotal study of Viralym-M for the treatment of virus-associated hemorrhagic cystitis and look forward to advancing this therapy through development for patients in need.”

Data of Viralym-M in fifty-eight allo-HSCT recipients with at least one treatment-refractory viral infection caused by BK virus (BKV), cytomegalovirus (CMV), adenovirus (AdV), Epstein Barr virus (EBV), human herpesvirus 6 (HHV-6), and/or JC virus (JCV) were evaluated in the CHARMS Phase 2 study. The subgroup analysis presented at TCT included 26 patients who received intravenous VST infusions for the treatment of V-HC due to infection with BKV (n=23), AdV (n=2) and BKV and AdV (n=1). Infusions were well tolerated with mild, grade 1, de novo skin rash from graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) occurring in 15% of patients (n=4). In the 20 patients with available V-HC grading, resolution of macroscopic hematuria was observed in 60% and 80% of patients at two- and six-weeks post-infusion, respectively. In comparison, resolution of macroscopic hematuria was observed in <10% and 30% of patients at weeks two and six, respectively, in a contemporary cohort of allo-HSCT recipients (n=33) with V-HC who were not treated with Viralym-M.

