 

Triad Business Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:00  |  45   |   |   

Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triad Business Bank (the “Bank”) today reported financial results for its third quarter of operations ended December 31, 2020.

Income Statement Highlights - Comparing the Linked Quarters, For Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

  • Interest Income Expanded 63% to $1.6 Million from $996,000
  • Pre-provision Operating Loss Declined to $446,000 from $758,000
  • Net Interest Margin Increased 67 Basis Points to 2.41% from 1.74%
  • Net Interest Income Increased 64% to $1.3 million from $782,000

             
Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing Balances at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

  • Core (Non-Paycheck Protection Program or “Non-PPP”) Loan Balances Increased 46% or $23 Million to $73 Million from $50 Million
  • Core Deposits Increased $52 Million to $145 Million
  • Noninterest Bearing Demand Deposit Accounts Increased 47% to $27 Million
  • Allowance for Loan Loss Increased to $910,000 Remaining Consistent at 1.25% of Non-PPP Loans
  • No Criticized/Classified or Non-Performing Assets
  • New Loan Pipeline Remains Robust at $140 million
  • Small Business Administration Repaid $22 million of PPP Loans in December Quarter 
  • Customers Have Requested an Additional $30 million of Second Draw PPP Loans through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021

“Following a period of heavy bank consolidation, Triad Business Bank opened for business on March 16, 2020 with a vision of serving the financial needs of small to middle market-sized businesses in the Piedmont Triad. In the first three full quarters of operations, the Bank has proven to be pivotal to the economic success of businesses in this region, having originated over $250 million of commercial loans and built balances of $145 million of core deposit accounts,” commented Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer. “While 2020 presented a great number of challenges, we are pleased that the Bank finished the year ahead of where we expected to be at this time by limiting startup costs, outperforming early operating loss expectations and limiting the startup period loss impact on tangible book value. The Bank has more loans and more core deposits than planned and is making a larger impact in the three cities than envisioned. We were a top PPP lender in our opening period, and we were able to leverage that early momentum into developing a strong and sustained pipeline of core business. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve our communities.” 

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Triad Business Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Operating Results Greensboro, N.C., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Triad Business Bank (the “Bank”) today reported financial results for its third quarter of operations ended December 31, 2020. Income Statement Highlights - Comparing the Linked Quarters, For …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units