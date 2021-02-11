Triad Business Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Interest Income Expanded 63% to $1.6 Million from $996,000

Pre-provision Operating Loss Declined to $446,000 from $758,000

Net Interest Margin Increased 67 Basis Points to 2.41% from 1.74%

Net Interest Income Increased 64% to $1.3 million from $782,000



Balance Sheet Highlights Comparing Balances at December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020:

Core (Non-Paycheck Protection Program or “Non-PPP”) Loan Balances Increased 46% or $23 Million to $73 Million from $50 Million

Core Deposits Increased $52 Million to $145 Million

Noninterest Bearing Demand Deposit Accounts Increased 47% to $27 Million

Allowance for Loan Loss Increased to $910,000 Remaining Consistent at 1.25% of Non-PPP Loans

No Criticized/Classified or Non-Performing Assets

New Loan Pipeline Remains Robust at $140 million

Small Business Administration Repaid $22 million of PPP Loans in December Quarter

Customers Have Requested an Additional $30 million of Second Draw PPP Loans through the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021

“Following a period of heavy bank consolidation, Triad Business Bank opened for business on March 16, 2020 with a vision of serving the financial needs of small to middle market-sized businesses in the Piedmont Triad. In the first three full quarters of operations, the Bank has proven to be pivotal to the economic success of businesses in this region, having originated over $250 million of commercial loans and built balances of $145 million of core deposit accounts,” commented Ramsey K. Hamadi, Chief Executive Officer. “While 2020 presented a great number of challenges, we are pleased that the Bank finished the year ahead of where we expected to be at this time by limiting startup costs, outperforming early operating loss expectations and limiting the startup period loss impact on tangible book value. The Bank has more loans and more core deposits than planned and is making a larger impact in the three cities than envisioned. We were a top PPP lender in our opening period, and we were able to leverage that early momentum into developing a strong and sustained pipeline of core business. Thank you for giving us the opportunity to serve our communities.”