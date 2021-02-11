Aziyo Biologics Announces Product Design Completion for its Next Generation CanGaroo Envelope for Implantable Electronic Devices

CanGaroo is the only commercially available biological envelope that forms a natural, systematically vascularized pocket for holding implantable electronic devices. The new product design includes the safety and performance of the CanGaroo tissue technology enhanced with the antibiotics rifampin and minocycline intended to reduce the potential risk of post-operative infections.

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, announced today product design completion for CanGaroo with antibiotics, the next generation of the Company’s CanGaroo Envelope.

“We are delighted to reach this important milestone in the advancement of our CanGaroo platform,” said Ron Lloyd, President and Chief Executive Officer of Aziyo. “In addition to evidencing an inherent ability to establish healthy tissue and secure implantable electronic devices in place, incorporating antibiotics with our biological envelope has the potential to reduce the risk of infection in patients receiving these devices. Importantly, we remain on track towards the next critical steps of manufacturing validation and data collection through in vivo and in vitro studies.”

Aziyo is partnering with Cook Biotech, a leading supplier in the regenerative medicine market for the development and supply of CanGaroo with antibiotics.

“Cook Biotech was a natural partner for us in this critical next step in the advancement of our CanGaroo platform. We look forward to collaborating with them as we gather additional data and advance towards FDA submission, which we anticipate in early 2022,” concluded Lloyd.

About the CanGaroo Envelope

The CanGaroo Envelope is a small intestine submucosa extracellular matrix designed to mitigate complications deriving from implantable electronic devices and the shortcomings of synthetic envelopes. Once implanted, it creates a hospitable environment for the surrounding cells to migrate into the bio scaffold and start matrix turnover. The natural envelope is remodeled into a healthy pocket of systemically vascularized tissue, potentially reducing the risk of fibrotic capsule formation, migration and erosion of the implantable device through the skin, and complications associated with Twiddler’s syndrome. The CanGaroo Envelope may also facilitate the process of implantation and of device removal during its replacement, as well as enhance patient comfort.