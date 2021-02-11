 

United Fire Group, Inc. Reports Estimates for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Fire Group, Inc. (the "Company" or "UFG") (Nasdaq: UFCS) announced today that the fourth quarter 2020 results were negatively impacted by ongoing social inflation resulting in an increase in severity of current accident year losses and in prior accident year reserve strengthening.

"Social inflation continues to impact the entire industry. Unfortunately, our two largest states, Texas and California, are among the top three states with the highest social inflation trends, meaning the impact to UFG is magnified," stated Randy A. Ramlo, President and Chief Executive Officer. "In recognition of social inflation trends, during 2020 and particularly in the fourth quarter new commercial auto and general liability claims were reserved with more cautious pessimism. Additionally, progress has been made to shorten the claims cycle, with reserves being established earlier in the process than in past years, with new analytic insights driving these outcomes. Also, during the fourth quarter we reviewed the reserve adequacy of our open prior accident year case reserves in consideration of our more cautiously pessimistic view."

The Company expects to report an estimated GAAP combined ratio in the range of 122 percent to 125 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company estimates reporting a net loss in the range of $0.35 to $0.37 per diluted share and an adjusted operating loss(1) in the range of $1.28 to $1.32 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The full year of 2020 results were also negatively impacted by a historical level of catastrophe losses. For the full year of 2020, the Company expects to report an estimated GAAP combined ratio in the range of 114 percent to 117 percent. The Company estimates reporting a net loss in the range of $4.48 to $4.52 per diluted share and an adjusted operating loss(1) in the range of $2.87 and $2.89 per diluted share for the full year of 2020. These numbers are unaudited.

United Fire Group, Inc. will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 earnings before the market opens on February 17, 2021, and will host a conference call to discuss its financial results at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on that date.

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure of net income excluding net realized investment gains and losses, changes in the fair value of equity securities and related federal income taxes, and goodwill impairment. Management evaluates this measure and ratios derived from this measure and the Company provides this information to investors because we believe it better represents the normal, ongoing performance of our business. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Information and Reconciliations to Comparable GAAP Measures.

