SurveyMonkey Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (Nasdaq: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today reported fourth quarter and full year financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020.

“The SurveyMonkey team remained focused in a challenging 2020, delivering 22% year-over-year revenue growth, over $45 million in free cash flow, and agile, new products and solutions that help customers listen, learn, and take action for their stakeholders,” said Zander Lurie, chief executive officer of SurveyMonkey. “Our Q4 book of business remained strong with more than 500 new enterprise customers like Avon, Carrefour, Evernote, Headspace, Mulberry, and Norwegian Cruise Lines, and we are confident we can move further up-market in 2021 through continued product innovation that helps even more enterprises turn feedback into action.”

Q4 2020 Key Results

Total revenue was $101.0 million, an increase of 20% year-over-year.

Enterprise sales revenue was $29.8 million, an increase of 39% year-over year. Enterprise sales revenue accounted for approximately 29% of total revenue, up from approximately 25% in Q4 2019. We ended the quarter with approximately 8,200 enterprise sales customers, up 24% from approximately 6,600 in Q4 2019.

Self-serve revenue was $71.2 million, an increase of 13% year-over-year.

Deferred revenue was $170.6 million, an increase of 21% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations (RPO) were $187.9 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

Paying users totaled approximately 820,300, an increase of approximately 99,400, or 14% from approximately 720,900 in Q4 2019, and an increase of approximately 17,100 paying users from Q3 2020. Approximately 88% of our paying users were on annual plans, up from 84% a year ago.

Average revenue per user was $494, up approximately 6% from $467 in Q4 2019.

GAAP operating margin was negative 16.0% and non-GAAP operating margin was 7.2%.

GAAP net loss was $18.3 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.13. Non-GAAP net income was $5.1 million and non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.03.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $11.6 million and free cash flow was $9.5 million for 11.5% and 9.4% margin, respectively.



Full Year 2020 Key Results

Total revenue was $375.6 million, an increase of 22% year-over-year.

Enterprise sales revenue was $107.9 million, an increase of 65% year-over year.

Self-serve revenue was $267.7 million, an increase of 11% year-over-year.

GAAP operating margin was negative 21.7% and non-GAAP operating margin was 2.7%.

GAAP net loss was $91.6 million and GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.65. Non-GAAP net loss was $0.7 million and non-GAAP diluted net loss per share was $0.01.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $55.6 million and free cash flow was $45.6 million for 14.8% and 12.1% margin, respectively.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $224.4 million and total debt was $213.6 million for net cash of $10.8 million as of December 31, 2020.



Full Year 2020 Business Milestones

Launched new products and solutions

Launched the GetFeedback platform , SurveyMonkey’s powerful and agile customer experience (CX) solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days to quickly understand and act on customer insights.

, SurveyMonkey’s powerful and agile customer experience (CX) solution that helps organizations set up their CX program within days to quickly understand and act on customer insights. Launched the expert solutions suite of market research tools that simplifies product and marketing concept and creative testing with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights.

suite of market research tools that simplifies product and marketing concept and creative testing with built-in methodology and AI-Powered Insights. Launched new survey templates and resources to assist with pandemic-related distance learning, remote work and return to work issues.



Helped customers navigate through challenges of the pandemic

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) deployed SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise Solution and Salesforce integration in approximately 11 days to assist in monitoring COVID-19’s impact.

(RIDOH) deployed SurveyMonkey’s Enterprise Solution and Salesforce integration in approximately 11 days to assist in monitoring COVID-19’s impact. Global supermarket giant Carrefour Group is using GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution to effectively leverage customer feedback and improve the online shopping experience for its customers.

is using GetFeedback’s multi-channel agile CX solution to effectively leverage customer feedback and improve the online shopping experience for its customers. SurveyMonkey’s return to work solutions have been instrumental in helping Carlex Glass ensure the health of its employees and keep work sites productive and safe, and resulted in approximately $9,000 in savings per day in overtime.



New partnerships and integrations with leading systems of record

New integrations with Microsoft Teams , Zoom Video Communications, Salesforce Commerce Cloud , and ServiceNow help organizations prepare for the future of work by advancing digital transformation and improving the feedback experience of stakeholders.

, Video Communications, , and help organizations prepare for the future of work by advancing digital transformation and improving the feedback experience of stakeholders. Launched the SurveyMonkey Technology Ecosystem Program (STEP), an expanded partner platform that will allow companies to build, launch, and scale their SurveyMonkey integrations with developer resources and go-to-market opportunities.

Expanded executive team

Announced the hiring of Ken Ewell as the company’s first Chief Customer Officer, Antoine Andrews as its first Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer, Graham Douglas as our new EMEA sales executive to grow the CX business in the region, and Karen Budell as new Vice President of Brand Marketing. The company also promoted Sasa Ferrari to Vice President of Talent Acquisition, and Janelle Lopez to Vice President on the People Team.



Made progress on the company’s diversity, equity and inclusion and social impact initiatives

Announced its vendor diversity initiative , launched resources for advancing racial equity, and became a Charter Member of The Board Challenge, a new initiative to help improve the representation of Black directors in corporate U.S. boardrooms.

, launched for advancing racial equity, and became a Charter Member of The Board Challenge, a new initiative to help improve the representation of Black directors in corporate U.S. boardrooms. Surpassed t he milestone of $15 million raised for non-profit organizations through the Contribute platform, and released its Inaugural Social Impact Report .

Achieved industry recognition

SurveyMonkey posted a shareholder letter with its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and management commentary on its investor relations website at investor.surveymonkey.com.

Financial Outlook

For the first quarter and full year of 2021, SurveyMonkey currently expects the following:

Q1 2021 FY 2021 Revenue $99.5 million - $101.5 million $436 million - $443 million Non-GAAP operating margin (2.0%) to 0.0% 2% to 4% Free cash flow NA $43 million - $48 million

For the first quarter of 2021, the company expects basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding to be approximately 144 million. For the full year 2021, the company expects basic weighted average shares to be approximately 148 million and dilutive weighted average shares to be approximately 155 million. For a detailed explanation of the company’s non-GAAP measures, please refer to the appendix section of this press release.

About SurveyMonkey

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience , market research , and survey feedback . The company’s platform empowers more than 20 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents . SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions , and integrations enable more than 345,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,390 $ 131,035 Accounts receivable, net 24,177 17,795 Deferred commissions, current 5,429 3,078 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 10,520 9,382 Total current assets 264,516 161,290 Property and equipment, net 18,924 35,072 Operating lease right-of-use assets 56,986 63,904 Capitalized internal-use software, net 29,462 33,156 Acquisition intangible assets, net 21,207 33,150 Goodwill 468,764 462,927 Deferred commissions, non-current 10,018 5,384 Other assets 7,940 9,376 Total assets $ 877,817 $ 804,259 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,348 $ 2,677 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 15,198 16,077 Accrued compensation 32,149 24,031 Deferred revenue, current 169,872 139,990 Operating lease liabilities, current 8,318 8,381 Debt, current 1,900 1,900 Total current liabilities 230,785 193,056 Deferred revenue, non-current 760 1,015 Deferred tax liabilities 5,153 4,870 Debt, non-current 211,716 213,616 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 74,487 82,668 Other non-current liabilities 8,560 7,050 Total liabilities 531,461 502,275 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 835,444 705,143 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 5,208 (444 ) Accumulated deficit (494,297 ) (402,716 ) Total stockholders’ equity 346,356 301,984 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 877,817 $ 804,259

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 100,975 $ 84,324 $ 375,610 $ 307,421 Cost of revenue (1)(2) 21,065 20,321 83,917 76,524 Gross profit 79,910 64,003 291,693 230,897 Operating expenses: Research and development (1) 29,793 24,614 112,989 90,545 Sales and marketing (1)(2) 43,832 36,908 172,376 123,573 General and administrative (1) 22,457 21,994 87,909 83,288 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Total operating expenses 96,082 83,516 373,274 297,340 Loss from operations (16,172 ) (19,513 ) (81,581 ) (66,443 ) Interest expense 2,370 3,279 10,257 14,157 Other non-operating income, net (159 ) (521 ) (1,436 ) (3,962 ) Loss before income taxes (18,383 ) (22,271 ) (90,402 ) (76,638 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (95 ) (977 ) 1,179 (2,779 ) Net loss $ (18,288 ) $ (21,294 ) $ (91,581 ) $ (73,859 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing basic and diluted net loss per share 142,827 134,969 139,887 131,568

(1)Includes stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,221 $ 853 $ 4,450 $ 3,658 Research and development 8,418 5,296 30,693 21,159 Sales and marketing 4,611 3,236 19,707 11,950 General and administrative 6,338 5,813 24,317 23,478 Stock-based compensation, net of amounts capitalized $ 20,588 $ 15,198 $ 79,167 $ 60,245

(2)Includes amortization of acquisition intangible assets as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of revenue $ 1,682 $ 1,917 $ 7,495 $ 5,365 Sales and marketing 1,124 1,363 5,107 3,630 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets $ 2,806 $ 3,280 $ 12,602 $ 8,995

SVMK INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited)

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (91,581 ) $ (73,859 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 47,822 45,133 Non-cash leases expense 13,092 12,537 Stock-based compensation expense, net of amounts capitalized 79,167 60,245 Deferred income taxes 814 (3,676 ) Bad debt expense 1,352 432 Gain on sale of a private company investment (1,001 ) (1,001 ) Other 1,588 (157 ) Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (7,643 ) (7,671 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (12,106 ) (5,172 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 1,148 8,318 Accrued compensation 7,865 2,232 Deferred revenue 29,742 31,181 Operating lease liabilities (14,629 ) (13,890 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 55,630 54,652 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (114,603 ) Purchases of property and equipment (782 ) (2,450 ) Capitalized internal-use software (9,220 ) (12,034 ) Proceeds from sale of a private company investment and other 1,095 1,001 Net cash used in investing activities (8,907 ) (128,086 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from stock option exercises 42,150 47,678 Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 6,719 5,344 Repayment of debt (2,200 ) (2,200 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 46,669 50,822 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (461 ) (76 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 92,931 (22,688 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 131,683 154,371 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 224,614 $ 131,683 Supplemental cash flow data: Interest paid for term debt $ 9,590 $ 13,502 Income taxes paid $ 583 $ 756 Non-cash investing and financing transactions: Fair value of common stock issued as acquisition consideration $ — $ 36,204 Stock compensation included in capitalized software costs $ 2,243 $ 3,503 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets, net $ — $ 7,937 Derecognized financing obligation related to building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ — $ 92,009 Derecognized building due to adoption of ASC 842 $ — $ 71,781



SVMK INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL DISAGGREGATED REVENUE DATA (unaudited)

Quarterly Disaggregated Revenue

Three Months Ended (in thousands) Dec. 31,

2020 Sep. 30,

2020 Jun. 30,

2020 Mar. 31,

2020 Dec. 31,

2019 Sep. 30,

2019 Jun. 30,

2019 Mar. 31,

2019 Self-serve revenue $ 71,197 $ 68,001 $ 65,398 $ 63,107 $ 62,948 $ 61,348 $ 60,071 $ 57,619 Enterprise revenue 29,778 27,428 25,543 25,158 21,376 17,969 15,068 11,022 Revenue $ 100,975 $ 95,429 $ 90,941 $ 88,265 $ 84,324 $ 79,317 $ 75,139 $ 68,641

Annual Disaggregated Revenue

Year Ended December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2018 Self-serve revenue $ 267,703 $ 241,986 $ 220,822 Enterprise revenue 107,907 65,435 33,502 Revenue $ 375,610 $ 307,421 $ 254,324

Self-serve revenues are generated from products purchased independently through our website.

Enterprise revenues are generated from products sold to organizations through our sales team.

SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from Operations

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Loss from operations $ (16,172 ) $ (19,513 ) $ (81,581 ) $ (66,443 ) GAAP Operating margin (16 )% (23 )% (22 )% (22 )% Stock-based compensation, net 20,588 15,198 79,167 60,245 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 2,806 3,280 12,602 8,995 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Non-GAAP (Loss) Income from operations $ 7,222 $ (1,035 ) $ 10,188 $ 2,731 Non-GAAP Operating margin 7 % (1 )% 3 % 1 %

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Loss and Loss per diluted share

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Net Loss $ (18,288 ) $ (21,294 ) $ (91,581 ) $ (73,859 ) GAAP Net loss per diluted share $ (0.13 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (0.65 ) $ (0.56 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per diluted share 142,827 134,969 139,887 131,568 Stock-based compensation, net 20,588 15,198 79,167 60,245 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 2,806 3,280 12,602 8,995 Restructuring — — — (66 ) Gain on sale of a private company investment — — (1,001 ) (1,001 ) Income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments (2) 34 254 106 (966 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income $ 5,140 $ (2,562 ) $ (707 ) $ (6,652 ) Non-GAAP Net (Loss) Income per diluted share $ 0.03 $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.05 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share 148,995 134,969 139,887 131,568

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

(2) Due to the full valuation allowance on our US deferred tax assets, there were no tax effects associated with the Non-GAAP adjustments for stock-based compensation, net, restructuring and gain on sale of a private company investment. Non-GAAP adjustments pertain to the income tax effects of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets.



SVMK INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP DATA (unaudited) (1)

Calculation of Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 11,643 $ 9,419 $ 55,630 $ 54,652 Purchases of property and equipment (10 ) (424 ) (782 ) (2,450 ) Capitalized internal-use software (2,169 ) (2,441 ) (9,220 ) (12,034 ) Free cash flow $ 9,464 $ 6,554 $ 45,628 $ 40,168

Supplemental GAAP and Non-GAAP Information

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in thousands, except percentages) 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP Gross profit $ 79,910 $ 64,003 $ 291,693 $ 230,897 GAAP Gross margin 79 % 76 % 78 % 75 % Stock-based compensation, net 1,221 853 4,450 3,658 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 1,682 1,917 7,495 5,365 Non-GAAP Gross profit $ 82,813 $ 66,773 $ 303,638 $ 239,920 Non-GAAP Gross margin 82 % 79 % 81 % 78 % GAAP Research and development $ 29,793 $ 24,614 $ 112,989 $ 90,545 GAAP Research and development margin 30 % 29 % 30 % 29 % Stock-based compensation, net 8,418 5,296 30,693 21,159 Non-GAAP Research and development $ 21,375 $ 19,318 $ 82,296 $ 69,386 Non-GAAP Research and development margin 21 % 23 % 22 % 23 % GAAP Sales and marketing $ 43,832 $ 36,908 $ 172,376 $ 123,573 GAAP Sales and marketing margin 43 % 44 % 46 % 40 % Stock-based compensation, net 4,611 3,236 19,707 11,950 Amortization of acquisition intangible assets 1,124 1,363 5,107 3,630 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing $ 38,097 $ 32,309 $ 147,562 $ 107,993 Non-GAAP Sales and marketing margin 38 % 38 % 39 % 35 % GAAP General and administrative $ 22,457 $ 21,994 $ 87,909 $ 83,288 GAAP General and administrative margin 22 % 26 % 23 % 27 % Stock-based compensation, net 6,338 5,813 24,317 23,478 Non-GAAP General and administrative $ 16,119 $ 16,181 $ 63,592 $ 59,810 Non-GAAP General and administrative margin 16 % 19 % 17 % 19 %

(1) Please see Appendix A for explanation of non-GAAP measures used.

APPENDIX A

SVMK INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with US GAAP (“GAAP”), we use the following Non-GAAP financial measures: Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin, Non-GAAP net loss, Non-GAAP net loss per diluted share, Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin, Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin, Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin, Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin, and free cash flow. Our definition for each Non-GAAP measure used is provided below, however a limitation of Non-GAAP financial measures are that they do not have uniform definitions. Accordingly, our definitions for Non-GAAP measures used will likely differ from similarly titled Non-GAAP measures used by other companies thereby limiting comparability.

With regards to the Non-GAAP guidance provided above, a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP amounts are not provided as the quantification of certain items excluded from each respective Non-GAAP measure, which may be significant, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For example, the Non-GAAP adjustment for stock-based compensation expense, net, requires additional inputs such as number of shares granted and market price that are not currently ascertainable.

Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations, Non-GAAP operating margin : We define Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations as GAAP loss from operations excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets and restructuring. Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as Non-GAAP (loss) income from operations divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net (loss) Income, Non-GAAP net (loss) Income per diluted share : We define Non-GAAP net (loss) Income as GAAP net loss excluding stock-based compensation, net, amortization of acquisition intangible assets, restructuring, gain on sale of a private company investment, and including the income tax effect on Non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net (loss) Income per diluted share is defined as Non-GAAP net (loss) Income divided by the weighted-average shares outstanding.

Non-GAAP gross profit, Non-GAAP gross margin : We define Non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as Non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP research and development, Non-GAAP research and development margin : We define Non-GAAP research and development as GAAP research and development excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP research and development margin is defined as Non-GAAP research and development divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP sales and marketing, Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin : We define Non-GAAP sales and marketing as GAAP sales and marketing excluding stock-based compensation, net and amortization of acquisition intangible assets. Non-GAAP sales and marketing margin is defined as Non-GAAP sales and marketing divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP general and administrative, Non-GAAP general and administrative margin : We define Non-GAAP general and administrative as GAAP general and administrative excluding stock-based compensation, net. Non-GAAP general and administrative margin is defined as Non-GAAP general and administrative divided by revenue.

We use these Non-GAAP measures to compare and evaluate our operating results across periods in order to manage our business, for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation, and for budgeting and developing our strategic operating plans. We believe that these Non-GAAP measures provide useful information about our operating results, enhance the overall understanding of our past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by our management in evaluating our financial performance and for operational decision making, but they are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.

We have excluded the effect of the following items from the aforementioned Non-GAAP measures because they are non-cash and/or are non-recurring in nature and because we believe that the Non-GAAP financial measures excluding this item provide meaningful supplemental information regarding operational performance and liquidity. We further believe these measures are useful to investors in that it allows for greater transparency to certain line items in our financial statements and facilitates comparisons to historical operating results and comparisons to peer operating results. A description of the Non-GAAP adjustments for the above measures is as follows:

Stock-based compensation, net : We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods.

: We incur stock based-compensation expense on a GAAP basis resulting from equity awards granted to our employees. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to the revenues earned during the periods presented and also believe it will contribute to the generation of future period revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance excluding stock-based compensation expenses. Stock-based compensation expenses will recur in future periods. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets : We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets will recur in future periods.

: We incur amortization expense on intangible assets on a GAAP basis resulting from prior acquisitions. Amortization of acquired intangible assets is inconsistent in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of any acquisitions. Investors should note that the use of intangible assets contributed to our revenues earned during the periods presented and will contribute to our future period revenues as well. Amortization of acquisition intangible assets will recur in future periods. Restructuring : Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives.

: Restructuring expenses consist of employee severance and other exit costs. We believe it is useful for investors to understand the effects of these items on our total operating expenses. We expect that restructuring costs will generally diminish over time with respect to past acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. However, we may incur these expenses in future periods in connection with any new acquisitions and/or strategic initiatives. Gain on sale of a private company investment : Gain on sale of a private company investment was recognized on a GAAP basis resulting from the sale of certain corporate assets. We expect that such transactions will be infrequent in occurrence and are therefore excluded from our Non-GAAP results as they do not otherwise relate to our core business operations.

For more information on the Non-GAAP financial measures, please see the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Data” section of this press release. The accompanying tables provide details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the Non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between those financial measures.

Free cash flow: We define free cash flow as GAAP net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment and capitalized internal-use software. We consider free cash flow to be an important measure because it measures our liquidity after deducting capital expenditures for purchases of property and equipment and capitalized software development costs, which we believe provides a more accurate view of our cash generation and cash available to grow our business. We expect to generate positive free cash flow over the long term. Free cash flow has limitations as an analytical tool, and it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as net cash provided by operating activities. Some of the limitations of free cash flow are that free cash flow does not reflect our future contractual commitments and may be calculated differently by other companies in our industry, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure.

