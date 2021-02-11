Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.



The update will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.