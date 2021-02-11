 

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 25, 2021

11.02.2021, 22:01   

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced the Company will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 on Thursday, February 25, 2021.

The update will be provided via a press release after market close and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology
Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more information, please visit www.vir.bio. 

CONTACT: Contact:
Cara Miller
VP, Corporate Communications
cmiller@vir.bio
+1-415-941-6746



ZeitTitel
01.02.21
Vir Biotechnology Announces New Data Highlighting the Importance of Targeting Conserved Regions of the SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein in the Development of Therapeutics
27.01.21
Lilly, Vir Biotechnology and GSK Announce First Patient Dosed in Expanded BLAZE-4 Trial Evaluating Bamlanivimab (LY-CoV555) with VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) for COVID-19
26.01.21
Initial Data from Ongoing Phase 1 Trial of VIR-3434 for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Infection Demonstrates Significant and Rapid Reduction in Hepatitis B Surface Antigen

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
17
Vir Biotechnology applying multiple platforms to address public health risk from Wuhan coronavirus