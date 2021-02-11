 

Conformis, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

BILLERICA, Mass., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conformis, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFMS) today announced that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. Conformis intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock sold in the offering, to cover over-allotments in the sales of the shares, if any. All of the shares of common stock will be offered by Conformis. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

Conformis intends to use the net proceeds of the offering for general corporate purposes, which may include research and development costs, sales and marketing costs, clinical studies, manufacturing development, the acquisition or licensing of other businesses or technologies, repayment and refinancing of debt, working capital and capital expenditures.

The securities described above are being offered by Conformis pursuant to a shelf registration statement (File No. 333-237351) previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 5, 2020, and the accompanying prospectus contained therein. The offering of the shares of common stock will be made by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC, and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. at 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, NY 10004, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, by e-mail at equityprospectus@opco.com or by calling (212) 667-8055.

Before investing in the offering, you should read in their entirety the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that Conformis has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about Conformis and the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Wertpapier


