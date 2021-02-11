 

Energy Technology Executive Elected to Tyson Foods Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
11.02.2021, 22:15  |  44   |   |   

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maria Claudia Borras has been elected to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), the company announced today.

Borras is executive vice president of Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, an international energy technology company, where she leads the company’s largest business segment with more than 26,000 employees and operations in 120 countries. She has served in other executive and management roles at Baker Hughes and was also previously chief commercial officer for GE Oil and Gas.

During her more than 25-year career, Borras has been actively engaged in industrial manufacturing and services and complex project environments, while successfully leading organizational transformations, growing market share and helping deliver sustainable results.

“We’re pleased to welcome Maria to the Tyson Board,” said Chairman John Tyson. “The addition of Maria complements our Directors’ skills and knowledge, and we’re confident her extensive experience in international business and complex operations will provide valuable perspectives to the leadership team.”

“I’m excited to join the board and look forward to contributing to Tyson Foods’ ongoing efforts to sustainably feed people in the U.S. and across the world,” said Borras.

In addition to Borras and Chairman John Tyson, other board members elected today during the company’s annual meeting include Les R. Baledge, Gaurdie E. Banister Jr., President & CEO Dean Banks, Mike Beebe, David J. Bronczek, Mikel A. Durham, Jonathan D. Mariner, Kevin M. McNamara, Cheryl S. Miller, Jeffrey K. Schomburger, Robert C. Thurber, Barbara A. Tyson and former CEO Noel White.  

About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson and grown under three generations of family leadership, the company has a broad portfolio of products and brands like Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, Aidells, ibp, and State Fair. Tyson Foods innovates continually to make protein more sustainable, tailor food for everywhere it’s available and raise the world’s expectations for how much good food can do. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company has 139,000 team members. Through its Core Values, Tyson Foods strives to operate with integrity, create value for its shareholders, customers, communities and team members and serve as a steward of the animals, land and environment entrusted to it. Visit tysonfoods.com to learn more.

Contact: Gary Mickelson, 479-236-9022 

CATEGORY: IR, NEWSROOM




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Energy Technology Executive Elected to Tyson Foods Board of Directors SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Maria Claudia Borras has been elected to the board of directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), the company announced today. Borras is executive vice president of Oilfield Services at Baker Hughes, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
InflaRx Announces Presentation of New C5a and Vilobelimab (IFX-1) Data from Phase IIB SHINE Study ...
Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable Natural Gas ...
Switchback Energy Acquisition Corporation Reminds Stockholders to Vote in Favor of the Business ...
Bumble Inc. Prices $2.2 Billion IPO
Mesoblast Phase 3 Trial Shows That a Single Injection of Rexlemestrocel-L + Hyaluronic Acid Carrier ...
Castor Maritime Inc. Announces the En Bloc Acquisition of Two Aframax LR2 Tankers with Time ...
Bombardier Reports Full Year 2020 Financial Results, Provides 2021 Guidance and Outlines Actions to ...
Titel
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Luckin Coffee’s Restructuring Efforts Move Forward with Commencement of its Chapter 15 Case in ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
The votes are in:  TELUS is Canada’s Most Respected Mobile Service Provider
HCMC ANNOUNCES SALE OF $5,000,000 OF PREFERRED STOCK; CONVERTIBLE INTO COMMON STOCK INITIALLY AT ...
Equillium Announces Closing of $30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:42 Uhr
Tyson Foods, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
17:00 Uhr
TSN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm
12:25 Uhr
Tyson Foods Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
10.02.21
BREAKING ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBAL INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors with Large Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Class Action First Filed by Firm – TSN
10.02.21
Tyson Foods and Malayan Flour Mills Berhad Announce Partnership
09.02.21
Auf den Trend aufspringen?: 20 % Plus mit Fleischersatz-Aktien …und was das mit Unilever und dem „Vegetarian Butcher“ zu tun hat - w:o TV!
06.02.21
BREAKING NOTICE: ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Tyson Foods, Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – TSN
04.02.21
Tyson Foods to Launch New Career Development Program for Frontline Workers
04.02.21
TYSON FOODS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tyson Foods, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
04.02.21
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) on Behalf of Investors

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
30.10.20
10
Tyson Foods - Clean Meat