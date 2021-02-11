Kinnate Biopharma Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

A live webcast of the SVB Leerink presentation will be available in the Investors and Media section of the Kinnate website at www.kinnate.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the event for 30 days.

About Kinnate Biopharma Inc.

Kinnate is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate’s mission is to expand the reach of targeted therapeutics by developing products for underserved populations. Kinnate utilizes its deep expertise in structure-based drug discovery, translational research, and patient-driven precision medicine, which it refers to as the Kinnate Discovery Engine, to develop targeted therapies. Based in San Francisco and San Diego, California, the Kinnate team is composed of drug discovery experts supported by a distinguished group of scientific advisors. For more information, please visit www.kinnate.com.

