SPS Commerce Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue was $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $72.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, reflecting 15% growth in revenue from the fourth quarter of 2019. Recurring revenue grew 15% from the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.5 million or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net income of $9.2 million or $0.25 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share was $0.40, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.35 in the fourth quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 22% to $23.0 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2019.

“Throughout 2020 SPS Commerce was instrumental in driving efficiency in the retail supply chain,” said Archie Black, President and CEO of SPS Commerce. “During the year, we grew net new customer adds by 27% as our Fulfillment solution gained momentum, and volume of drop ship orders filled through our network more than doubled as compared to pre-pandemic levels. We remain committed to supporting our customers through their digital transformation as we all work together to improve the e-commerce experience for trading partners and consumers.”

Revenue for the full year ended December 31, 2020 was $312.6 million compared to $279.1 million for the full year ended December 31, 2019, reflecting 12% growth. Recurring revenue grew 13% from the year ended December 31, 2019.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $45.6 million or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to net income of $33.7 million or $0.94 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2019. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $1.53, compared to non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $1.28 for the comparable period in 2019. Adjusted EBITDA for the full year ended December 31, 2020 increased 25% to $87.0 million, compared to the full year ended December 31, 2019.

“SPS Commerce delivered strong fourth quarter and full year 2020 results,” said Kim Nelson, CFO of SPS Commerce. “With retail dynamics accelerating the shift to e-commerce and driving increased demand for EDI, we are excited about our growth opportunities across a multibillion-dollar TAM, while we continue to deliver strong operating leverage, targeting a long-term adjusted EBITDA margin of 35%.”

Guidance

First quarter 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $86.8 million to $87.8 million. Full year 2021 revenue is expected to be in the range of $363.0 million to $366.0 million, representing approximately 16% to 17% growth over 2020.

First quarter 2021 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.18 to $0.19 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.0 million shares. Full year 2021 net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.91 with fully diluted weighted average shares outstanding of approximately 37.1 million shares.

First quarter 2021 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.36 to $0.37. Full year 2021 non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.58 to $1.62.

First quarter 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $23.3 to $24.0 million. Full year 2021 Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $100.0 million to $102.0 million, representing approximately 15% to 17% growth over 2020.

First quarter 2021 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $7.0 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $4.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $2.7 million.

Full year 2021 non-cash, share-based compensation expense is expected to be approximately $27.0 million. Depreciation expense is expected to be approximately $16.0 million and amortization expense is expected to be approximately $10.5 million.

For 2021, we expect an annual effective tax rate of approximately 30%.

Quarterly Conference Call

SPS Commerce will discuss its quarterly and annual results today via teleconference at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). To access the call, please dial (877) 312-7508, or outside the U.S. (253) 237-1184, with Conference ID #8957009 at least five minutes prior to the 3:30 p.m. CT start time. A live webcast of the call will also be available at http://investors.spscommerce.com under the Events and Presentations menu. The replay will also be available on our website at http://investors.spscommerce.com.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce is the world’s leading retail network, connecting trading partners around the globe to optimize supply chain operations for all retail partners. We support data-driven partnerships with innovative cloud technology, customer-obsessed service and accessible experts so our customers can focus on what they do best. To date, more than 95,000 companies in retail, distribution, grocery and e-commerce have chosen SPS as their retail network. SPS has achieved 80 consecutive quarters of revenue growth and is headquartered in Minneapolis. For additional information, contact SPS at 866-245-8100 or visit www.spscommerce.com.

SPS COMMERCE, SPS, SPS logo, 1=INFINITY logo, AS THE NETWORK GROWS, SO DOES YOUR OPPORTUNITY, INFINITE RETAIL POWER, MASTERING THE RETAIL GAME and RSX are marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. and Registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. IN:FLUENCE, and others are further marks of SPS Commerce, Inc. These marks may be registered or otherwise protected in other countries.

SPS-F

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements, SPS Commerce also provides investors with Adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP net income per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. SPS Commerce believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to its financial condition and results of operations. SPS Commerce's management uses these non-GAAP measures to compare the company's performance to that of prior periods for trend analyses and planning purposes. It uses Adjusted EBITDA for purposes of determining executive and senior management incentive compensation. These measures are also presented to the company's board of directors.

Adjusted EBITDA consists of net income adjusted for depreciation and amortization, investment income (interest income/expense, realized investments gain/loss excluding realized gain/loss from foreign currency on investments), income tax expense, stock-based compensation expense, realized gain/loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation. SPS Commerce uses Adjusted EBITDA as a measure of operating performance because it assists the company in comparing performance on a consistent basis, as it removes from operating results the impact of the company's capital structure. SPS Commerce believes Adjusted EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating the company's operating performance because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items such as depreciation and amortization, which can vary depending upon accounting methods and the book value of assets, and to present a meaningful measure of corporate performance exclusive of the company's capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired.

Non-GAAP income per share consists of net income plus stock-based compensation expense, amortization expense related to intangible assets, realized gain/loss from foreign currency on cash and investments held, and other adjustments as necessary for a fair presentation, divided by the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during each period. SPS Commerce believes non-GAAP income per share is useful to an investor because it is widely used to measure a company's operating performance.

These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. SPS Commerce urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures that are included in this press release.

SPS Commerce includes an adjustment to non-GAAP income to reflect the income tax effects of the adjustments to GAAP net income, as discussed above. To quantify these tax effects, SPS Commerce recalculates income tax expense excluding the direct book and tax effects of the specific items constituting the non-GAAP adjustments (e.g., stock-based compensation expense). The difference between this recalculated income tax expense and GAAP income tax expense is presented as the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information about management's view of SPS Commerce's future expectations, plans and prospects, including our views regarding future execution within our business, the opportunity we see in the retail supply chain world and our performance for the first quarter and full year of 2021, within the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the results of SPS Commerce to be materially different than those expressed or implied in such statements. Certain of these risk factors and others are included in documents SPS Commerce files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to, SPS Commerce's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on SPS Commerce's future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. SPS Commerce cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, SPS Commerce expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Contact:

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group

Irmina Blaszczyk

Lisa Laukkanen

SPSC@blueshirtgroup.com

415-217-4962





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; in thousands, except shares) December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 149,692 $ 179,252 Short-term investments 37,786 34,284 Accounts receivable 37,811 33,001 Allowance for credit losses (4,233 ) (1,469 ) Accounts receivable, net 33,578 31,532 Deferred costs 37,502 35,274 Other assets 12,312 11,279 Total current assets 270,870 291,621 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 26,432 23,752 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET 15,581 15,744 GOODWILL 135,253 76,845 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 59,830 22,668 INVESTMENTS 2,500 — OTHER ASSETS Deferred costs, non-current 12,160 11,667 Deferred income tax assets 194 2,630 Other assets, non-current 2,705 2,513 Total assets $ 525,525 $ 447,440 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 5,354 $ 4,274 Accrued compensation 21,939 22,303 Accrued expenses 11,161 6,207 Deferred revenue 37,947 31,463 Operating lease liabilities 2,798 3,783 Total current liabilities 79,199 68,030 OTHER LIABILITIES Deferred revenue, non-current 2,996 2,851 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 19,672 20,085 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,937 1,193 Other liabilities, non-current — 405 Total liabilities 104,804 92,564 COMMITMENTS and CONTINGENCIES STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 55,000,000 shares authorized; 37,100,467 and 36,104,619 shares issued; and 35,487,217 and 34,863,271 outstanding, respectively 37 36 Treasury stock, at cost; 1,613,250 and 1,241,348 shares, respectively (65,247 ) (46,297 ) Additional paid-in capital 393,462 354,115 Retained earnings 93,490 48,973 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,021 ) (1,951 ) Total stockholders’ equity 420,721 354,876 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 525,525 $ 447,440 Balance sheet is subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 83,308 $ 72,733 $ 312,630 $ 279,124 Cost of revenues 26,921 23,909 99,836 92,239 Gross profit 56,387 48,824 212,794 186,885 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 19,812 17,736 75,955 70,140 Research and development 7,937 7,861 31,024 28,305 General and administrative 13,528 11,045 50,119 44,719 Amortization of intangible assets 1,553 1,418 5,538 5,315 Total operating expenses 42,830 38,060 162,636 148,479 Income from operations 13,557 10,764 50,158 38,406 Other income (expense) Interest income, net 121 714 1,103 2,947 Other income, net 1,026 244 1,334 272 Change in earn-out liability 157 79 85 445 Total other income, net 1,304 1,037 2,522 3,664 Income before income taxes 14,861 11,801 52,680 42,070 Income tax expense 1,391 2,639 7,094 8,358 Net income $ 13,470 $ 9,162 $ 45,586 $ 33,712 Net income per share Basic $ 0.38 $ 0.26 $ 1.29 $ 0.96 Diluted $ 0.37 $ 0.25 $ 1.26 $ 0.94 Weighted average common shares used to compute net income per share Basic 35,504 35,029 35,226 35,024 Diluted 36,624 35,967 36,285 36,002

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.





SPS COMMERCE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited; in thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 45,586 $ 33,712 Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities Deferred income taxes 4,241 7,581 Change in earn-out liability (85 ) (445 ) Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 13,127 11,123 Amortization of intangible assets 5,538 5,315 Provision for credit losses 5,660 3,499 Stock-based compensation 18,936 14,690 Other, net (24 ) (574 ) Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition Accounts receivable (5,922 ) (6,771 ) Deferred costs (2,481 ) (1,441 ) Other current and non-current assets 1,201 (2,768 ) Accounts payable 1,214 (489 ) Accrued compensation (2,190 ) 319 Accrued expenses 563 706 Deferred revenue 4,432 6,366 Operating leases (1,234 ) 971 Net cash provided by operating activities 88,562 71,794 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (16,467 ) (13,585 ) Purchases of investments (74,797 ) (73,700 ) Maturities of investments 69,461 84,472 Acquisition of business and intangible assets, net (98,666 ) (11,500 ) Net cash used in investing activities (120,469 ) (14,313 ) Cash flows from financing activities Repurchases of common stock (18,950 ) (20,618 ) Net proceeds from exercise of options to purchase common stock 18,592 6,207 Net proceeds from employee stock purchase plan 3,374 2,269 Payment for earn-out liability (688 ) — Net cash provided by (used) in financing activities 2,328 (12,142 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes 19 54 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (29,560 ) 45,393 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 179,252 133,859 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 149,692 $ 179,252 Cash flows subject to reclassification





SPS COMMERCE, INC. NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (Unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income $ 13,470 $ 9,162 $ 45,586 $ 33,712 Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 3,653 2,979 13,127 11,123 Amortization of intangible assets 1,553 1,418 5,538 5,315 Investment income, net (129 ) (714 ) (1,208 ) (2,947 ) Income tax expense 1,391 2,639 7,094 8,358 Stock-based compensation expense 4,690 3,374 18,936 14,690 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,067 ) - (1,753 ) - Other (583 ) (5 ) (326 ) (488 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 22,978 $ 18,853 $ 86,994 $ 69,763 Net income $ 13,470 $ 9,162 $ 45,586 $ 33,712 Stock-based compensation expense 4,690 3,374 18,936 14,690 Amortization of intangible assets 1,553 1,418 5,538 5,315 Realized gain from foreign currency on cash and investments held (1,067 ) - (1,753 ) - Other (583 ) (5 ) (326 ) (488 ) Income tax effects of adjustments (3,444 ) (1,332 ) (12,285 ) (7,304 ) Non-GAAP income $ 14,619 $ 12,617 $ 55,696 $ 45,925 Shares used to compute non-GAAP income per share Basic 35,504 35,029 35,226 35,024 Diluted 36,624 35,967 36,285 36,002 Non-GAAP income per share Basic $ 0.41 $ 0.36 $ 1.58 $ 1.31 Diluted $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 1.53 $ 1.28

Per share amounts may not foot due to rounding.