Catalyst Biosciences Announces Partial Exercise and Closing of Over-Allotment Option in Public Offering of Common Stock

Catalyst anticipates using the net proceeds from the sale of these additional shares for general corporate purposes including research, development and manufacturing activities in its hemophilia and complement programs, specifically MarzAA (FVIIa), CB 4332 (enhanced complement Factor I) and others, capital expenditures, selling, general and administrative costs, facilities expansion, and to meet working capital needs.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) (the “Company”) today announced that in connection with its previously announced public offering of its common stock, the underwriters partially exercised and closed their over-allotment option to purchase an additional 485,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, offered at a price of $5.75 per share to the public. The Company received approximately $2.8 million in additional gross proceeds from the sale of these shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company. All of the shares in the offering were sold by the Company.

Piper, Sandler & Co., is acting as sole lead active bookrunner and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as a bookrunner.

A “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-228970) relating to the public offering of the shares of common stock described above was previously filed with and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 14, 2019. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com or Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Equity Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, Florida 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863 or by e-mail at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein. There shall not be any offer, solicitation of an offer to buy, or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offering, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.