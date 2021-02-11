NeuBase Therapeutics Reports Financial Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

Plans to host an R&D day in the first half of CY2021 to provide updates on platform innovations, the DM1 and Huntington's disease (HD) programs and pipeline expansion in high value indications

Recently demonstrated single-dose intravenous administration of a PATrOL-enabled compound resolves the causal genetic defect in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) in transgenic animals; Company on course to move one program into clinical development in CY2022

Expects to complete consolidation of intellectual property in the space through acquisition of gene modulating technology from Vera Therapeutics in Q1 CY2021

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBSE) ("NeuBase" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company accelerating the genetic revolution using a new class of synthetic medicines, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020.

"In 2020 we validated that our PATrOL platform technology can deliver compounds that are broadly biodistributed, mutant allele-specific and well tolerated, including in non-human primates (NHPs). Thereafter we finalized screening compound libraries and moved into in vivo efficacy and tolerability studies that demonstrated that administration of a PATrOL-enabled compound resolves the causal genetic insult in an established transgenic animal model of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), a severe genetic disease with no effective therapies. This momentum is being carried forward into 2021 as we set the stage to enter the clinic in CY2022," said Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., chief executive officer of NeuBase. "Predicated on our progress, we recently announced an agreement to acquire additional gene modulating technology to consolidate the intellectual property to protect and enhance value creation with this unique therapeutic modality."

"We look forward to providing more data and insights during an investor R&D day in the first half of CY2021, including updates on platform innovations, continued progress in Huntington's disease (HD) and DM1 and new pipeline programs. This event will provide an opportunity for us to introduce the expanded team, including Dr. Curt Bradshaw, Ph.D. chief scientific officer, who has overseen several development programs into the clinic and complements a world-class team of technical experts and drug developers."