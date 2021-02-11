 

Clarity Gold Increases Flow-Through Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- February 11 2021, Clarity Gold Corp. (“Clarity” or the “Company”) (CSE: CLAR, OTC: CLGCF, FSE: 27G) announces that due to increased interest in the offering it has increased the size of the non-brokered private placement (the “Offering”) announced on February 10, 2021. The Offering will now consist of the issuance of up to 2,054,054 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a “Share”) issued on a “flow-through” basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada) and to the Taxation Act (Québec) at a price of $1.85 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $3,800,000.

James Rogers, CEO of Clarity commented: “We are incredibly pleased with the financing commitments that we’ve received for this tranche of financing. The proceeds from this offering will help ensure the Company’s ability to advance the Destiny project.”

The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Offering for exploration expenditures in connection with the Company’s Destiny Project.

All securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of closing of the Offering. Finder’s fees may be paid in connection with the Offering in accordance with applicable laws. Any participation by insiders in the Offering will constitute a related party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) but is expected to be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101.

None of the securities sold in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About the Destiny Project

The 5,013 ha Destiny Project is located in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Belt where more than 180 million ounces of gold have been produced historically and lies along a major structural break which is largely underexplored. The project has excellent infrastructure, with road access approximately 75 km NNE of the city of Val d’Or and has considerable work done to date including over 50,000 m of diamond drilling.

